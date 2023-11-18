After previously bashing him in the national news, things might get a little awkward when I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent is forced to live with fellow campmate Nick Pickard.

Nick, who has starred in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks as Tony Hutchinson for 28 years, and Grace, a food critic, have both signed up to the ITV reality show, which launches November 18.

Other campmates include the likes of JLS star Marvin Humes, This Morning host Josie Gibson and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Nick has been in Hollyoaks for 28 years (Credit: ITV)

Grace’s scathing comments on I’m A Celebrity co-star Nick

Now that both Grace and Nick are going to meet face to face, old comments from Grace have resurfaced. And they’re not kind!

In a September 2011 review of Celebrity MasterChef for The Guardian, Grace heavily critiqued Nick, who was a contestant at the time. She referred to the 48-year-old as “him who plays Tony in Hollyoaks” before stating that “MasterChef has fallen”.

During his episode, Nick was seen gutting a sole in a clumsy manner, splashing guts, brains and skin about. He later was frying what was left on the show alongside actress Sharon Maughan and presenter Kirsty Wark.

Grace was less than impressed as she wrote: “I’d as much choose to watch people badly gutting, scaling and de-braining animals on TV as I would gleefully jump out of a car on to the hard shoulder. And if it’s not bloody, it’s just bloody awful.”

If both Grace and Nick make it all the way to the end of the competition, they will have to live together for three weeks. Could we have our first clash of the series already?

Grace’s harsh comments in the national news about I’m A Celebrity co-star Nick resurfaced online (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Grace previously branded show ‘puerile’

As a food critic, Grace has her fair share of opinions. However, it seems more of her past comments are coming back to haunt her.

In fact, she previously slated I’m A Celebrity in 2012, branding the show as “a puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries”.

Grace even went as far as to say that she was embarrassed by the show. “I snap my blinds firmly shut before settling down to watch I’m a Celeb, in fear the theme tune alone devalues my property,” she added.

That said, according to The Sun, she has been offered up to £100k to go into the jungle. You know what they say, money talks!

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19 at 9pm.

