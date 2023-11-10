I’m A Celebrity 2023: Fred Sirieix sparks feud claims after calling Nigel Farage a ‘coward’

Two of the rumoured stars of I’m A Celebrity 2023 appear to be caught up in a feud before they’ve even set one foot in the camp!

Fred Sirieix has sparked feud claims after he called Nigel Farage a “coward” in an old secret social media spat.

As a result, it’s thought the two I’m A Celebrity contestants – Fred, 51, and Nigel, 59 – could clash on this year’s series.

Fred and Nigel Farage’s old spat resurfaced online (Credit: YouTube)

What’s the I’m A Celebrity feud about?

The feud started back in 2017 when Fred called Nigel a “coward” on Twitter. The telly star claimed the ex-politician “likes money and attention”. Fred tweeted back: “Farage is a coward who likes money, attention. And the sound of his own voice far too much. Not a selfless idealistic revolutionary.”

Then, in 2018, he tweeted again and said he had told a taxi driver to turn off the radio after hearing Nigel’s voice.

However, his comments have now resurfaced ahead of his debut on the reality show.

Farage is a coward who likes money, attention & the sound of his own voice far too much. Definitely not a selfless idealistic revolutionary. https://t.co/nr8GJJeQIc — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) November 6, 2017

But if Brits are picking sides, we’re guessing they will be firmly in Fred’s camp. That’s if Twitter is anything to go by.

When the list of campmates was leaked, many threatened to boycott the show due to Farage’s involvement. And some even compared it Matt Hancock’s stint last year and suggested viewers could expect lots of “questioning and arguments”.

Nigel Farage is rumoured to be doing I’m A Celebrity this year (Credit: YouTube)

Other celebrities confirmed on the show

The feud news comes after ITV bosses confirmed the show will begin in less than 10 days. Those thought to be lined up are jockey player Frankie Dettori, 52, This Morning’s Josie Gibson, 38, ex-EastEnder Danielle Harold, 31, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, 31, and JLS singer Marvin Humes, 38.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie-Lyne Spears, 32, will reportedly dish the dirt on her tumultuous relationship with her sister.

I’m A Celebrity Get… airs on November 19 on ITV.

