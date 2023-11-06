The start date for I’m A Celebrity has finally been revealed – and it’s just weeks away!

The news was announced earlier today (Monday, November 6).

What are Ant and Dec wearing in this preview for I’m A Celebrity 2023? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023 start date revealed

During an advert on ITV today, the start date of I’m A Celebrity 2023 was revealed.

ITV has confirmed that the new series is just weeks away.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 – the show’s 23rd – is going to be launching on ITV on Sunday, November 19.

This year’s campmates have yet to be announced, however, with the show just weeks away, it’s only a matter of time before they are!

I’m A Celebrity 2023 trailers

A luxury wellness setting has been teased for this year’s series in a new trailer. Images from the ad show Ant and Dec in white shirts and wearing name tags, as if in matching uniforms worn by spa staff.

Additionally, a sign for a five-star ‘Jungle Retreat’ is also depicted, with comfy robes and towels also evident. But a teaser that has already dropped also hints the basic conditions famous campmates have to endure in Oz for the show may have changed.

A voiceover coos and gushes: “Come away with us, far, far away. The Jungle Retreat awaits.”

The Jungle Retreat awaits.

It continues: “Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this.”

Is a big twist on the way for I’m A Celebrity 2023? (Credit: ITV)

What else is known about I’m A Celeb 2023?

There has also been lots of speculation about who could be sent Down Under in 2023, with Tory politicians tipped to feature again following the controversial casting of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock last year.

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has also been linked with a spot in the jungle. And reports have also claimed the likes of Richard Madeley, Josie Gibson and Corrie’s Alan Halsall could be part of the rumoured line up for I’m A Celebrity 2023, too.

And more recently, it has been pondered whether stars from another ITV hit – My Mum, Your Dad – such as Roger could be among the contestants.

Meanwhile, ED! reckons this collection of celebs – including Dermot O’Leary – would be good choices. Do you agree? We can’t wait!

Read more: All the stars linked to I’m A Celebrity 2023 as ITV releases first teaser

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.