I’m A Celebrity’s Danielle Harold in profile – the single EastEnders star’s upcoming Celebrity Hunted role and ‘£4m net worth’

Actress Danielle Harold has been confirmed to appear in the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity following her departure from EastEnders.

She landed in Australia on Monday (November 13), six days before the start of the Ant and Dec-fronted series.

So what can we expect from her in the jungle? Here’s all we know about the Lola Pearce-Brown actress…

Who is Danielle Harold?

Danielle is an English actress who began her career in 2011. Born on May 30, 1992, she is currently 31 years old.

Where is Danielle Harold from?

Danielle was born in Lewisham, south-east London.

What is Danielle Harold known for?

Most people were informed of Danielle when she debuted her portrayal of Lola Pearce in EastEnders in 2011.

Despite leaving the show in 2015, she returned four years later in 2019 and remained on the soap opera until earlier this year. Her character was battling a terminal brain tumour and was told she only had six months to live. During her final episode on May 31, Lola tragically died in the middle of the night with her on-screen husband, Jay Brown, and daughter, Lexi Pearce, next to her in bed.

Danielle’s role as Lola gained the star a lot of acclaim as well as awards. At the 2023 National Television Awards, she won Serial Drama Performance while also taking home Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards. At the British Soap Awards, Danielle also won Best Leading Performer.

Outside of EastEnders, Danielle has appeared in Casualty and a number of films including Two Graves, Dead Ringer and Next Door.

What is Danielle Harold doing next?

Since her EastEnders departure, many people have wondered what Danielle has plans of doing next. Aside from entering the jungle, Danielle has already filmed Celebrity Hunted, which will air on Channel 4 in 2024.

Danielle has teamed up with Coronation Street actor Kimberly Hart-Simpson to raise as much money for Stand Up to Cancer. Her role as Lola has helped influence this choice.

“After filming Lola’s storyline, Danielle is keen to do whatever she can to help raise money for the fight against cancer,” an inside source told The Sun. “She will throw herself into the show and hopefully stay hidden long enough to beat the Hunters.”

In June, she shared photos from her time on the show on her Instagram page.

“WOW ! What an adventure that was! We cried, was stressed but most of all we laughed… A LOT. And Hopefully, we raised lots of money for #standuptocancer,” she wrote. “Massive thank you to all our friends new friends and family that helped along the way.”

Is Danielle Harold married?

No. Danielle is not married.

Is Danielle Harold dating Jamie Borthwick?

Seemingly not. Even though she and Jamie Borthwick, who played her on-screen husband Jay Brown in EastEnders, had an amazing on-screen partnership, they don’t seem to be in a relationship in real life.

When asked if there was any truth about the rumours of them dating, Danielle admitted she found it humorous.

“I’m just going to leave that one out there, because it’s too funny. It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!” she told Fabulous Magazine in September.

“I always say Jamie is the husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got. Seriously though, there’s no one like that at the moment.”

Are Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier close friends?

Danielle and fellow EastEnders star Bobby Brazier appear to be good friends.

Following the National Television Awards last month, the pair were snapped by the paparazzi in good spirits. When Bobby won in the category of Rising Star, Danielle jumped out of her seat and congratulated him.

Can Danielle Harold sing?

It is unknown whether Danielle can sing or has musical talents.

Is Danielle Harold’s hair real?

Danielle has been known to the public for having bright blonde hair. In recent times, she can be seen sporting long locks that go all the way down past her chest. Even though she has never confirmed whether she wears wigs or extensions, it appears she might do so due to her taking selfies of herself with a shorter length.

What is Danielle Harold’s net worth?

Danielle’s net worth isn’t 100% clear and varies from source to source. She’s never revealed it but according to All Famous Birthdays, she’s worth approximately $5 million (£4.3 million).

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19.

