Amanda Abbington admits she had ‘death and rape threats’ after Strictly exit

Amanda Abbington has addressed receiving ‘death and rape threats’ following her Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Sherlock actress Amanda opened up about the horrific experience as she reflected on her reality show future.

Amanda, 52, withdrew from the 2023 series of Strictly last October on medical grounds. At the time, reports suggested she and pro partner Giovanni Pernice may have been ‘feuding’ away from the cameras.

It has since been alleged in recent months that Amanda developed PTSD and needed therapy due to her time on the show. Additionally, in March, claims have been made that two other celebs who have previously performed with Giovanni – Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore – had an “emotional” meeting with Amanda about their own Strictly experiences.

Now, speaking to OK!, Amanda has revealed how taking care of her mental and physical health became her priority.

Amanda Abbington on Strictly exit

Asked whether she was intending to appear in a reality series in the future, Amanda was unequivocal.

“No, never again,” she asserted.

I’ve had death threats and rape threats because I left Strictly.

Amanda continued with her response: “Please be kind to me. I’ve had death threats and rape threats because I left Strictly.”

Amanda Abbington on wedding plans

The Mr Selfridge actress also indicated she had hoped to progress further in the competition after the interviewer suggested she “could have gone all the way”.

Amanda replied: “Well, that was always what I wanted to do, but my mental and physical health was far more important. My friends have helped me through it. It’s been a rough few months.”

Amanda, however, can look forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Jonathan Goodwin. But even though the couple intend to wed at Amanda’s friends house on a farm, arrangements are not yet confirmed.

“We’re still planning, and we’re just enjoying [Jonathan] getting well and getting fit and strong again,” she added.

