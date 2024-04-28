Strictly star Amanda Abbington has opened up about her wedding plans with partner Jonathan Goodwin.

Amanda is set to marry Jonathan next year and has now revealed some details on their nuptials, including who will be her maid of honour.

She said they plan to marry at her friend’s house as she “has a lovely farm” in the UK.

Amanda has opened up about her wedding plans (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Abbington on wedding plans

Speaking to OK!, Amanda went on to say: “The actress Sue Vincent, who starred in Shameless and Coronation Street, and is my son’s godmother, is going to be my maid of honour. We’ve been friends for over 30 years.

“We don’t know yet [whether it will be a big or small affair]. We’re still planning, and we’re just enjoying him getting well and getting fit and strong again.”

Amanda added: “It’s been a rough few months, but we’re trawling back.”

Jonathan – who was left paralysed after a stunt for America’s Got Talent in 2021 went very wrong – recently underwent spinal surgery.

Amanda on Strictly

Amanda has had a tough few months elsewhere too, following her stint on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

She danced with Giovanni Pernice, but ended up quitting the series a few weeks in due to medical issues. Later, reports claimed that Amanda had developed PTSD from her time on the show and dancing with Giovanni.

In March, it was claimed that three of Giovanni’s formers partner had met for an emotional meeting to discuss their experiences working with him on the show.

Amanda Abbington danced with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly last year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amanda, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore reportedly met to ‘comfort’ each other and share their “difficult experiences with Giovanni,” a source alleged.

Giovanni has since spoken out about Amanda and their partnership on Strictly. Speaking on the Mirror‘s Invite Only podcast recently, Giovanni said of Amanda: “It’s a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way.”

He also said: “I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring. I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place. If you’re a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night.”

