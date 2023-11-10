YouTube star Nella Rose has been confirmed to appear in the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity and is bound to bring a lot of personality to the show.

While she may have only risen to fame over the past few years, Nella has already accomplished a lot in a short space of time.

So, with the launch of this year’s I’m A Celebrity just over a week away, here’s all we know about Nella and her growing career…

Nella has signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How old is Nella Rose?

Nella is currently 26 years old. She was born on July 20, 1997. Her star sign is Cancer. She was born in Belgium but now lives in London. She is of Congolese descent and can also speak French.

In August 2016, her mum died. She has one sibling, an older brother.

Is Nella Rose her real name?

Nella Rose is her first and middle name. She previously revealed in a YouTube Q&A that she didn’t want her surname to be known on the internet.

Is Nella Rose related to Yung Filly?

Nella is not related to fellow YouTuber Yung Filly. She only has one brother but there is very little information about him online.

What is Nella Rose known for?

Nella rose to fame in 2018 through her online content which typically consisted of beauty videos and comedy sketches. At the time of her breakthrough, she was studying at the University of Leicester.

On her YouTube channel, she has more than 790,000 subscribers. Her last video was uploaded a year ago. Her most-watched video to date has more than 2.3 million views. On TikTok, she has over 1 million followers and over 19 million likes.

As an influencer, she has teamed up with the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing to release her clothing collection. Last year, she was named as the new host of MTV’s hit show Catfish UK alongside writer and filmmaker Oobah Butler.

Nella has hosted the red carpet at the BRITs for the past two years and currently appears in Channel 4.0’s Tapped Out.

At the 2022 MOBO Awards, Nella took home the award for Best Media Personality.

Nella hosts Catfish UK alongside filmaker Oobah Butler (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Nella Rose’s famous phrase?

In 2020, Nella Rose went viral for saying “Are You Not Ashamed Of Yourself? Are You Not Embarrassed?” in her YouTube video titled “IF IT’S OUT OF STOCK TAKE IT OFF THE SITE. and one size DOES NOT fit all thanks”.

With the video being watched more than 620,000 times, the phrase was picked up by fans and was turned into a viral meme on social media.

Is Nella Rose married?

Nella is not married. Earlier this year, she told Kick Game she was “single by choice”.

Does Nella Rose have any children?

No. Nella does not have any children.

Does Nella Rose fancy Chunkz?

Apparently not. Fans have noticed the close bond between Nella and fellow YouTuber Chunkz over the years, resulting in many wondering if they are more than just friends.

While sitting next to Chunkz, she was asked in an interview whether she fancied anyone in the same room. While she replied with “yes”, Chunkz insisted it was a lie, which she admitted it was.

How tall is Nella Rose?

Nella is 5 ft 9. On X, formerly known as Twitter, she revealed she wears a size 8 UK shoe.

Did Nella Rose ever host Love Island?

No. Nella has never been a contestant or hosted the hit ITV2 dating show Love Island.

Rumours swirled that Nella would be replacing former host Laura Whitmore in 2022. However, that was never the case.

Once Maya Jama was confirmed to replace Laura, Nella was asked in a Capital XTRA interview if she would ever consider the job in the future.

Referring to Maya as “the perfect fit” for the role, Nella admitted she would do the job if Maya was no longer interested.

What does Nella Rose look like without make-up on?

Nella is a natural beauty. As a beauty influencer, she hasn’t been shy about sharing photos of herself with no make-up on.

See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nella Rose (@nellarosee)

Why did Nella Rose leave the Pressed podcast?

In December 2021, Nella revealed that she was leaving the Pressed podcast “due to personal reasons”, following the first season.

The podcast has continued with Mariam Musa and Adeola Patronne.

What is Nella Rose’s net worth?

Nella’s net worth suggests a different amount from various sources. According to All Famous Birthdays, it could be as much as $5 million (£4.3 million).

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19.

