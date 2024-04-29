GMB host Richard Madeley explains ’embarrassing’ fake tan fail

GMB host Richard Madeley confessed to his “most embarrassing” TV moment during an appearance on This Morning today (April 29).

The TV presenter was on with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to celebrate 10 years of Good Morning Britain.

And, during his appearance, Richard remembered a tanning mishap he endured back in 2019.

Richard raised eyebrows back in 2019 with his tan (ITV)

Richard Madeley’s tan gets everyone talking

The telly presenting veteran kicked off GMB by waving maracas to the music of Gloria Estefan, but it was his fake tan that had everyone talking.

He was standing in for then-host Piers Morgan as he enjoyed a holiday in Los Angeles, and viewers quickly flocked to Twitter to mock Richard’s new look.

One joked that he looked like Ross from the classic sitcom Friends, writing: “I turn the TV on this morning to be greeted by Richard Madeley doing his best Ross from Friends with a bad spray tan impression.”

Meanwhile, another quipped: “Has #RichardMadeley had a fight with a bottle of fake tan and let it win?!”

I turn the tv on this morning to be greeted by richard madeley doing his best “ross from friends with a bad spray tan” impression #gmb pic.twitter.com/thdjHBng9b — richard poore (@rich_poore) April 10, 2019

Has #RichardMadeley had a fight with a bottle of fake tan & let it win?!#GMB — Grant Rivers (@GrantSRivers) April 10, 2019

Several others compared Richard’s fake bake efforts to that of Donald Trump, who hasn’t been seen without a spray tan in decades.

One Twitter user wrote: “Richard Madeley with his quiff and (fake) tan is starting to look like Donald Trump!” and another joked: “#richardmadeley is a funny shade of Trump this Morning.”

GMB host Richard Madeley apologises for tan failure

At the time, Richard himself admitted: “It’s looking a bit orange today. It can only be make-up I think? There is a tan underneath it.

“Sorry everybody if it’s a bit pumpkin-like! I’ll take it down. I’ll wash it off.”

However, appearing on This Morning this week, Richard shared the real reason for his tan – and blamed daughter Chloe!

What really happened…

Richard told Ben and Cat: “My moment was the fake tan moment. It’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me on live television. Basically, I went down to the kitchen that morning, I’d been on holiday so my skin was dry. I reached into the kitchen cupboard where I keep the moisturiser and slapped it on. I thought, it smells a bit funny, a bit coconutty. I got into work and I’d put my daughter’s fake tan on.

“But of course it takes a while for fake tan to start working. So make-up didn’t see anything, so I get made up, start the show. Then about 7 o’clock the director said, Richard, have you put anything on your face this morning? And it just got worse and worse and worse.

“I was so dark. And the viewers were in hysterics. They were loving it.”

