Dianne Buswell has confused her Instagram followers with a ‘wedding’ video featuring boyfriend Joe Sugg.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne, 34, and her YouTuber beau, 32, have been an item since 2018. The couple danced together for that year’s series of the BBC One dance contest, placing second.

Aussie Dianne has previously indicated the pair “haven’t really spoken” about getting hitched. Meanwhile, Joe is said to have questioned why it is “important” for them to get wed.

However, Dianne’s recent social media activity teases marriage may be on her mind, even if isn’t a topic of conversation between her and Joe.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been in a relationship for years… could a wedding happen in the future? (Credit: YouTube)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg latest news

Dancer Dianne shared a post over the weekend containing a short vid of the couple togged out in wedding gear.

The altered image had Dianne and Joe’s faces superimposed onto figures wearing a cream dress and smart suit respectively.

Dianne captioned her upload, including three laughing emojis: “This really tickled me! @joe_sugg.”

But some other commenters indicated they felt Dianne may not have been joking all that much…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

One follower joked Dianne was sending a message to her fella. “Just a subtle hint for you @joe_sugg,” they wrote.

“Dropping so many hints,” concurred another. Meanwhile, many asked whether Dianne was proposing, and someone else urged: “Make it happen @joe_sugg.”

Others compared Dianne and Joe’s appearance in the edited wedding snap to other TV characters who have tied the knot.

“Anyone else getting Scott and Charlene vibes?” one person wrote, to which Dianne replied: “Hahaha OMG!!!”

‘Anyone else getting Scott and Charlene vibes?’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“It so is,” Dianne said to someone else who noted the resemblance to the Neighbours soap characters played by Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

And someone else chipped in: “Ross and Rachel?” Dianne again responded, with laughing emojis.

Why did you do this to us?

Others thought Dianne and Joe had actually tied the knot! One said: “Thought you had got married for a minute!”

Another admitted: “What a tease!!! I actually thought you had then!!!!!”

Someone else commented: “Really thought you’d got married & was about to say congratulations!!!”

