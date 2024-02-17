Inside Dianne Buswell’s romance with Joe Sugg: Strictly ‘curse’, cheating rumours and why they’re definitely not engaged

Star of Strictly Dianne Buswell – who’s loved up with former contestant Joe Sugg – competing on The Weakest Link tonight (February 17). The couple met during the dance competition and have been in a loving relationship ever since.

Dianne was previously in a relationship with Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan. However, they split in October 2018.

Joe and Dianne began dating in late 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly ‘curse’: Dianne and Joe formed a relationship after meeting on the show

The Strictly curse, which is often referenced when someone’s relationship status is threatened, has been brought up many times in the media. During series 16, it appears Dianne was the one hit with the curse.

In September 2018, Joe began participating in Strictly with Dianne. However, their close bond blossomed into a relationship quickly after she split from Anthony.

Dianne and Joe made it all the way to the final during Strictly but lost out on the glitterball trophy to TV star Stacey Dooley. After keeping their relationship a secret and much speculation, Joe revealed that he and Dianne were more than dance partners.

Did Dianne cheat on Joe?

No, but a fan pretended she did.

Two years after forming a relationship, Dianne was accused of cheating on Joe with her 2020 dance partner Max George.

The rumours started after a fan made up a story that Dianne was caught sneaking into George’s hotel room.

The fan at the time tweeted: “I’m there now trying to get into their apartment block to get more info. This will be the end for Dianne.”

The false rumour triggered “triggered a security alert” and was taken seriously.

“This was truly chilling — because someone claimed to be waiting for Dianne at a certain address,” an inside source said.

Headlines have suggested that Joe and Dianne are secretly engaged (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are ‘happy with how things are going’

Whether Dianne and Joe are secretly engaged has been a topic of conversation for some time now.

However, according to the couple, marriage is not on the cards. “We haven’t really spoken about it, so if it happens, great. If not, we’re happy with how things are going,” Dianne told the Mirror in March 2023.

Admitting that it’s often asked in interviews, Joe said on The Useless Hotline Podcast: :It’s a question they ask every single time, and it gets to a point where I’m a bit like: ‘Why is it so important?'”

While talking to Closer magazine, Dianne also said that she would like to have children with Joe one day.

“It’s something we’d both love, but we don’t know when just yet. We always say our kids are going to watch YouTube videos of us dancing one day, and that’s so cool!”

Catch Dianne Buswell on The Weakest Link tonight at 7.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

