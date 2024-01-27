Joe Sugg is all loved-up with girlfriend Dianne Buswell – but she’s not the only famous face he has reportedly dated.

The 32-year-old blogger shot to fame in 2012, alongside sister and YouTube star Zoella. Fast-forward to now, and Joe’s career has gone from strength to strength. In 2018, he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, and a year later he made his West End debut. He’s also taking on The Chasers on The Chase Celebrity Special on Saturday (January 27).

What’s more, Joe’s personal life is going just as well too! Since 2018, he has been in a relationship with Aussie dancer and Strictly star Dianne. The pair met on the glitzy BBC One show and have been smitten ever since!

But it has been reported that Joe previously once enjoyed a ‘secret fling’ with none other than pop star Perrie Edwards.

Joe is in a relationship with Dianne (Credit: Splash News)

Joe Sugg and Perrie Edwards ‘romance’

Rumours of Joe and Perrie’s romance started swirling back in 2016. At the time, Perrie, who shot to fame in girl band Little Mix, had split from her One Direction fiancé Zayn Malik.

According to sources, Joe and Perrie started following each other on social media in late 2015 – which then led to them messaging each other.

An insider claimed to The Sun: “They got pretty flirty pretty quickly and they decided to meet up, with that night going very well by all accounts.”

Perrie shot to fame in girl band Little Mix (Credit: Splash News)

Joe Sugg ‘boasted about what a great kisser Perrie is’

Things were allegedly going from strength to strength for pop star Perrie and Joe. The pair even reportedly shared a cheeky kiss.

The source went on to speculate: “He was thrilled to be spending time with her and couldn’t believe his luck as she’s absolutely gorgeous and boasted about what a great kisser she is.”

Things reportedly fizzled out between Joe and Perrie (Credit: Splash News)

Things ‘fizzled out’ between Joe and Perrie

However, it seemed things were not meant to be for Perrie and Joe. The insider added: “After a promising build-up, things fizzled out pretty quickly – although he’s still desperate to get back in touch and has reached out a few times. However, the writing was on the wall when she unfollowed him on social media in the summer and didn’t invite him to her birthday.”

Ouch!

Neither has commented publicly on any romance.

Since then, Perrie has moved on with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The pair welcomed their first child in 2021. Meanwhile Joe is happily settled down with Dianne.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell admits she and Joe Sugg want children ‘one day’

Catch Joe Sugg on The Chase tonight (January 27) at 5pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.