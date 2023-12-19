Strictly star Dianne Buswell admits she and Joe Sugg want children ‘one day’

Strictly Dianne Buswell has made a huge confession about her life away from the ballroom floor in a new interview.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 34, has opened up about the possibility of having a baby with boyfriend Joe Sugg – whom she first met back in 2018 on the show.

Dianne Buswell reveals plans to have kids with Joe Sugg

Talking to Closer magazine recently, Dianne said she and Joe have “no imminent plans” as of yet to have a baby.

She said: “I think definitely for sure at one point we’ll have children. It’s something we’d both love, but we don’t know when just yet. We always say our kids are going to watch YouTube videos of us dancing one day, and that’s so cool!”

She also admitted: “Joe and I will often sit there, thinking it’s crazy that it’s been five years since we’ve been together. We’re still amazed it all came from Strictly. We do wonder whether we’d have actually met if he hadn’t been on the show, I wouldn’t have got to know him!”

Dianne on her bulimia struggle

She added that Joe loves to dance, especially ballroom dancing, which he often tries in the kitchen. She then revealed that they’re going to have Argentine Tango lessons together.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dianne was probed about her struggles with bulimia and over-exercising. She confessed she’d hidden the true extent of her struggle from her family members.

Dianne Buswell also revealed how she hid her struggles with Bulimia from her family (Credit: Cover Images)

“For so long I didn’t tell anyone, not even my parents.”

“As a dancer, I used to think I had to look a certain way to be cast in something. But that’s not the case at all. Being very thin can sometimes mean you’re not doing things the correct way or looking after yourself well,” she explained.

Since then, Dianne said it was a “massive help” when she told her family about her struggles with coping with bulimia.

She went on to say how she realised how “important” her body is, and that she needed to look after it. She said that this was the most “rewarding” lesson that she’s learned.

