Jeremy Clarkson’s relationship with girlfriend Lisa – from decision not to have kids to why she wouldn’t take his surname

The couple have been together since 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan

Jeremy, 64, has been married twice before. Between 1989 and 1990 he was married to Alexandra James, and between 1993 and 2014 he was married to Frances Cain.

In 2017, he met Irish-born Lisa, and they’ve been in a relationship ever since.

The couple recently celebrated Jeremy’s 64th birthday. However, the former Top Gear star was left “consumed by fear” when he didn’t know what Lisa’s plans for his big day were.

He revealed that Lisa took him on a mystery drive on his birthday. “It all sounded lovely, but as we plunged further and further into the Cotswolds, and she still wouldn’t tell me where we were going, I became consumed with a fear that she was taking me to a care home,” he wrote in his column for The Sun.

“She didn’t. But the day is coming,” he then joked.

Lisa appears on Clarkson’s Farm (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jeremy and Lisa on kids

Jeremy and Lisa both have children from their past relationships.

Telly star Jeremy is father to three children – Emily, Finlo, and Katya, whom he shares with ex Frances. Lisa, meanwhile, is mother to three children – Lizzy, Wolfe, and Alice.

However, the couple, who have been together for seven years, have no plans to have children together.

During an interview with The Sun back in 2022, Lisa said: “We decided not to have children together.

“We’re at a stage where we are not going to have kids. I’m just happy pootling along. I think because of our age, it’s much easier. You go: ‘God, is it you I end up with? OK, that’s it’. But it’s relaxing knowing you are not going to be with anybody else. It gives you a certain amount of liberation,” she then continued.

Jeremy and Lisa have spoken of getting married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan tie the knot?

During the same interview, Lisa revealed that if she and Jeremy were to tie the knot, she would be keeping her surname.

“Mrs Clarkson? No, thank you, I like Lisa Hogan,” she confessed.

During an episode of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon, Lisa joked about Jeremy proposing.

In the show, Jeremy revealed to Lisa that he had a “big surprise for her”. Lisa replied asking if it was a “proposal”. Jeremy ignored her, however, she later told him: “I’ll think about the proposal, ok? I’m not ready yet”.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, Lisa confessed that she’d mentioned the proposal to “surprise” him.

When asked if she’d proposed on February 29th this year, she said: “Jeremy doesn’t think I proposed, but he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids, so no one will know.”

