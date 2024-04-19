Jeremy Clarkson expressed concern for his Clarkon’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper in a new trailer for series three.

Series three of the hit Amazon Prime show is back next month. Part one of the series will air on May 3 while the second installment will be available to watch from May 10.

In a first look at the new series on Diddly Squat Farm, fan favourite Kaleb suffers an accident as medics check on him.

Poor Kaleb suffers a mishap (Credit: YouTube/Amazon Prime)

Jeremy Clarkson farm

The trailer sees Jeremy driving a tractor as Kaleb is seen being spun round and hitting his head. It seems the farmer forgot he was still strapped into his safety harness.

You’ve got to get the health and safety equipment off the farm, it’s really injuring people.

As Kaleb spins round, Jeremy shouts: “S***!”

A medic then appears to check on Kaleb as Jeremy quips: “You’ve got to get the health and safety equipment off the farm, it’s really injuring people.”

Kaleb seems to forget he’s strapped into the safety gear (Credit: YouTube/Amazon Prime)

Clarkon’s Farm series 3

Meanwhile, there’s several other dramatic moments in the trailer. One clip sees Jeremy consoling his girlfriend, Lisa, following the death of some piglets.

Lisa cries into Jeremy as he comforts her.

Another moment sees Jeremy challenging Kaleb with a proposition. Jeremy tells Kaleb: “I’ve made a big decision. I’m going to make you farm manager.”

A pleasantly surprised Kaleb replies: “Really?”

Lisa is left in tears on the new series (Credit: YouTube/Amazon Prime)

Jeremy continues: “Why don’t we make it a competition? Who can make the most money? Me, out of unfarmed land. Or you, out of farm land.”

Fans can’t wait for the new series to land on Prime as they gushed online. One person said: “This looks epic!”

Another wrote: “This is the best series.”

Someone else added: “Keep this show going as long as Clarkson wants to make it.”

Read more: Moment Jeremy Clarkson urged contestant to ‘relax’ as male voice heard during call to his wife’s phone on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Clarkson’s Farm returns to Amazon Prime from May 3.

Do you like watching Clarkson’s Farm? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.