Moment Jeremy Clarkson urged contestant to ‘relax’ as male voice heard during call to his wife’s phone on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson, host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, once urged a contestant to “relax” after a male voice was heard during a call to his wife’s phone!

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is currently a Sunday night staple for ITV viewers, with the popular game show on the box just after Dancing On Ice finishes.

But a clip from a 2020 episode has recently gone viral online – and it appeared to contain a bit of a shock for one husband playing along when he attempted to use his Phone A Friend.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is part of ITV’s Sunday evening offering (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The clip – said to show player JP Morgan from Lincoln – recently resurfaced.

He decided to use the lifeline as he attempted to negotiate his way through the £16,000 question.

It concerned days of the week translated into German. But when JP agreed to make use of his Phone A Friend to consult with his partner, he seemed surprised when he heard another person’s voice at the end of the line.

Jeremy Clarkson looked concerned when the phone was answered… (Credit: YouTube)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? awkward moment

His wife Elizabeth picked up seconds after a man’s speaking tones were broadcast.

Jeremy, meanwhile, joked about what appeared to be an automated message: “That was a man who just answered your phone.”

“But relax,” the host continued as JP did a double take. “It could be completely innocent.”

Amused viewers gave their take on the moment in the comments section on YouTube.

“You can just see him dying inside,” one wrote.

“This moment took everyone by surprise,” said another.

And a third added: “He was contemplating on whether to ask the actual question or question her on who it was that answered the call!”

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is next on ITV on Sunday March 10 at 8pm.

