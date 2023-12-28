Jeremy Clarkson heartbroken after partner Lisa’s horse dies on the farm just days before Christmas

Jeremy Clarkson has shared his heartbreak after a tragic death on his farm – just days before Christmas.

The TV presenter, 63, resides at the famous Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat, with partner Lisa Hogan. Along with the couple, the farm, which Jeremy bought back in 2008, houses cows, sheep, and horses.

However, last week, Jeremy and his girlfriend Lisa Hogan had to deal with an upsetting death and say goodbye to one of their beloved companions.

Jeremy Clarkson shares sad death on farm

In his latest column for The Times last week, Jeremy updated fans on his festive plans over Christmastime. The TV star noted how he was excited to enjoy the holiday with his new granddaughter.

However, it hasn’t been a totally joyous time for Jeremy and his family. Jeremy revealed that Lisa’s much-loved horse Bertie had sadly died.

Recalling the sad news, Jeremy wrote: “It wasn’t a fun event, even for me, and I didn’t like it one bit.”

Jeremy Clarkson and girlfriend ‘upset’

He added: “When Lisa’s horse died, I was upset because I could see she was. And because I would have to deal with it.”

Jeremy and Linda realised things had taken a turn for the worse for the horse, when they were told Bertie was “lying on his side, in a stream.”

But by the time Jeremy got to the horse, Bertie, who was 26, sadly passed away.

Jeremy on The Grand Tour

The sad news comes after Jeremy’s show, Clarkson’s Farm, was renewed for a fourth season. The Prime Video show follows Jeremy and his life at Diddly Squat Farm.

But as for his other TV show, The Grand Tour, the motoring show will reportedly come to an end in 2024.

In November, he shared a snap of a sunset at Diddly Squat and told his followers: “Been a busy day. No more Grand Tour after next year but a LOT more Clarkson’s Farm. Which, this evening, is looking extremely lovely.”

Clarkson’s Farm is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

