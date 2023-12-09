Strictly star Dianne Buswell praises Bobby Brazier as she admits she has a ‘lot going on’ amid her dad’s cancer battle

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has opened up about her father’s illness in a new interview.

The pro dancer will compete in the Strictly semi-final later tonight (December 9) alongside EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

And it seems the duo not only have great chemistry on the dancefloor but have also forged an important friendship through what has been a difficult time for Dianne.

Bobby and Dianne will compete in the Strictly semi-finals tonight (Credit: Dianne Buswell / YouTube)

“I am such a hard-working, crazy dancer that it’s been a really nice balance, where Bobby has brought a lot of calmness into my life.” Dianne recently told Heat Magazine.

She then went on to admit, “There has been quite a lot going on in my personal life over these past few months, and Bobby has been really realistic and supportive, telling me everything’s going to be OK. It’s crazy that such a young guy can have such a good mind on him.”

Dianne Buswell dad

Dianne’s father Mark is currently receiving cancer treatment. He continues to live Down Under with Dianne’s mum Rina, while Dianne lives in the UK.

Dianne shared the news back in October after breaking down on one of the Strictly live shows.

“Last week I got some news about my dad’s health and I won’t go into detail, but obviously that affected me,” she said in a YouTube video.

“Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that.”

Last month, she updated followers that her father had started chemotherapy in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“First round of chemotherapy today!” She captioned the photo of her dad.

“I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I’m making you so proud over here in my concert every week! The Australian nurses and drs are now very aware of strictly come dancing as my dad won’t stop talking about it,” she then wrote.

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, December 9) at 7.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

