Strictly news: Bobby Brazier to be eliminated next, bookies predict

In Strictly news, Bobby Brazier is the bookies’ favourite to be eliminated from the competition next.

The EastEnders star has made it through to the semi-finals – but could this be his final weekend on the show?

Will Bobby go? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bobby Brazier favourite for next elimination

According to the bookies, this weekend may be the final time Bobby takes to the ballroom floor this series.

BonusCodeBets currently have the 20-year-old at 4/7 to be eliminated next – meaning he won’t make the final in a couple weeks time.

“Bobby Brazier is the least likely contestant to make it to the Strictly Come Dancing final, with actor 4/7 to be the next elimination,” a spokesperson for BonusCodeBets exclusively told us.

Dianne and Bobby picked up 34 points (Credit: BBC)

Will Bobby be the next to go?

Bettingsites.co.uk also have Bobby tipped for elimination. They have him at 4/6 to go next.

“Bobby Brazier was an early market favourite to win this year’s edition of Strictly but is now looking like the most probable next departure on the show,” Neil Roarty, spokesperson for Bettingsites.co.uk told us.

“The Eastenders actor is the 4/6 favourite to be eliminated from this weekend’s semi-final, though Annabel Croft (5/4) will likewise be looking over her shoulder after only amassing 33 points in last weekend’s quarter-finals.”

Nigel was forced to quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Nigel Harman’s exit leaves bosses ‘relieved’

In other news, Nigel Harman’s early exit from the competition has reportedly left Strictly bosses “relieved”, according to The Sun.

Nigel was forced to quit the show due to injury on Saturday (December 2).

“Nigel takes himself very seriously as a performer and throws himself heart and soul into things. So obviously he’s very emotional if things don’t go as he hoped. That often means that he can be like a bear with a sore head backstage,” a source told the publication.

“Viewers got a glimpse of that when he received disappointing scores for their quickstep in Blackpool. The crew and pros on the show are like a close family and the celebrities are welcomed into that. But if someone upsets that long-standing dynamic it can create bad feeling,” they continued.

“Despite this everyone on the show also felt huge sympathy for Nigel having to leave the competition under such difficult circumstances.”

Strictly continues on Saturday (December 9) at 7.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

