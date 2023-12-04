Strictly news: Results show format change sees Tess Daly join Claudia Winkleman upstairs and viewers are unimpressed

Strictly fans were rocked by the news of a surprise exit this weekend as Nigel Harman was forced to pull out of the BBC show due to a rib injury.

This meant that there was a pretty significant change to the Sunday night results show – as viewers tuned in to a results show without any actual results.

On Saturday night (December 2), Tess Daly, 54 and co-host Claudia Winkleman, 51, announced there would be no dance-off this week.

However, the so-called results show did still go ahead…

Viewers were left unimpressed at the results show format

Strictly news: Claudia welcomes Tess onto the balcony

As the Sunday night show kicked off, Strictly viewers questioned why it was even being aired.

And they were even more upset when a key format change saw Tess join Claudia on the balcony.

As Strictly fans know, Tess would normally stay on the dancefloor to announce who is safe and who is in the dance-off. She then asks the judges to pick who stays and who goes.

But since there was no dance-off or vote-off taking place, Tess joined Claudia to interview the four remaining couples and celebrities Ellie Leach, Layton Williams, Annabel Croft and Bobby Brazier.

How ODD did it look to see Tess sitting up there on the sofa?! Think she felt it too, reckon it’dve been better just to leave it to Claudia! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Dnspd6ryIh — Grace O’Sullivan (@gosulli) December 3, 2023

Fans react

However, fans took to Twitter and slammed the makers for messing up the format of the show. As one viewer wrote: “Having Tess up on the balcony feels criminal. It’s just wrong!” A second added: “Tess is in the Clauditorium. What is this INSANITY?!”

“Not liking Tess up in Claudia’s bit, she can’t do small talk. Get back downstairs Tess,” urged another. “Looks strange seeing Tess upstairs,” another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Many others commented on the entire show’s set-up seeing there were no results to air.

“Anyone else not feeling the #Strictly vibes tonight?” asked one as another agreed: “What is the point of this results show that isn’t a result show?” “Apart from the pro dance and the musical guest act, this result show is pointless,” said another.

The shake-up came after Nigel’s exit due to his injury. The actor said: “I loved it. I’ve loved it, and I am loving it. It’s too soon to say loved. And this hasn’t really sunk in. When I watched everyone come down the stairs. I was a bit like, oh, this is real. I’m not part of this any more. And that was quite sad.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach on romance rumours with Vito Coppola

What do you think of Strictly’s new format? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.