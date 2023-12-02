Strictly Come Dancing: Nigel Harman quits show after sustaining an injury

Strictly Come Dancing star Nigel Harman has announced he has quit the show after getting injured. The news was revealed via the BBC show’s social media accounts.

It comes just hours before the live show kicks off on Saturday night. Nigel had been struggling to find his form again and only two weeks ago was left ‘broken’ by the judges’ criticism.

Katya Jones and Nigel Harman had had a rough few weeks on the show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nigel Harman quits Strictly

Writing on their Instagram account, Strictly confirmed Nigel has had to leave the competition following the injury.

“Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly,” they wrote alongside an image of him and Katya.

They added in the caption: “Unfortunately, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones have had to withdraw from the competition. We wish Nigel a speedy recovery and they both will be very much missed by our entire Strictly family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Fans were quick to respond to the post, feeling sad at his departure. They also speculated it must be a bad injury given he has not got a bye to next week like Amanda Abbington did earlier in the series.

“Must be a bad injury cos I thought they were allowed a bye for a week? Amanda Abbington did. Then she withdrew a week later,” said one. Although others responded that that wouldn’t be fair at this stage as it would automatically give Nigel a place in the semi-final.

Another also said: “NOOOOOOOOOO. Absolutely beyond gutted for the both of them. They deserved to go into the final! Wish Nigel a speedy recovery.”

“Absolutely gutted for him. He was heading to the final for sure. Speedy recovery Nigel,” shared one more.

Someone else wrote: “Nooo! Nigel and Katya had a wonderful partnership. Could we have him on for the 2024 Christmas special with @katyajones and they can perform the Charleston that was supposed to be tonight, please? Nigel and Katya, you were my favourites!”

He had impressed so much in week one and was also a fan favourite (Credit: BBC)

Nigel stays silent

At the time of writing neither Nigel nor Katya have addressed the exit on their social media.

It now leaves Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, Elle Leach and Vito Coppola, Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin competing in Musicals Week.

Some people have asked the BBC to cancel tomorrow night’s elimination as it would therefore only leave two people competing in the final later in December rather than the usual three.

However, as yet, the BBC has yet to confirm what will happen with the dance off on Sunday.

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight at 7.25pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.