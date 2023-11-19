Strictly: Judges’ criticism of Nigel and Katya leaves fans furious

Strictly Come Dancing fans have demanded ‘justice’ for Nigel Harman as his routine in Blackpool failed to impress all the judges.

While Saturday (November 18) night’s episode opened up with Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell’s performance to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham. It was Nigel and Katya’s performance that closed the show with Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington.

The judges picked faults in Nigel Harman and Katya Jones’ footwork

After their performance co-host Tess Daly told Nigel that his performance felt like a “fitting finale,” however this soon turned into a bitter-sweet feeling as Craig Revel Harwood picked up some faults.

Fans slammed judges after Nigel Harman looked disappointed (Credit: BBC)

“This sort of dancing is right up my street, however, the footwork went wrong quite a bit,” he noted. While Motsi Mabuse praised the dance she picked up on the slight flaws in their moves, before Anton Du Beke added that Nigel is “just a brilliant dancer.”

Meanwhile, Nigel received 7 and 8s from the judges and seemed a little heartbroken, and fans couldn’t help but defend the Casualty actor.

Fans react

One fan wrote: “It breaks my heart how vicious they are to Nigel when he is so good.” Another agreed: “Far from ridiculous you have a watch it’s EVERY week. Or a reminder of his PAST mistakes. They have been chipping away at him since he was better than they expected in week one. He is not part of their agenda. Get with the game.”

“Justice for Nigel. When he had to look up to the sky to stop himself from crying. I almost wept #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing,” commented another.

Fans reacted to Nigel who looked upset (Credit: BBC)

A fourth added: “He looked like a petulant child who had been told off not a grown man being critiqued on a dance show. He’s an actor. Is this how he is when he doesn’t get a role or is being given direction on set?”

“Poor Nigel looking broken so yes well done certain judges. He will be out next week because even bouncy Katya can’t fix this,” a fifth commented.

This comes after host Claudia Winkleman told an upset Nigel that they would “stop the show” as he looked visibly disappointed.

