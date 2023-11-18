Strictly 2023: Nigel Harman and Katya Jones ‘will win’ says body language expert as they’re ‘the strongest couple’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has finally made it to Blackpool and a body language expert has already predicted which of the remaining stars “will win” the entire competition and lift that Glitterball trophy.

With just seven couples remaining, the competition is getting stiff. Last weekend, TV legend Angela Rippon found herself in the dance-off for the second week running. However, she was saved by the panel and Krishnan Guru-Murthy was eliminated.

At the top of the leaderboard last week was Layton Williams. Just behind them was former Corrie actor Ellie Leach, who has also been succeeding week to week. However, according to body language expert Darren Stanton at Betfair Casino, he is betting on Nigel Harman and Katya Jones to win Strictly 2023.

Could Nigel and Katya win Strictly? (Credit: BBC)

‘Nothing is holding’ Nigel and Katya back from winning

“Nigel and Katya are the strongest couple and will win the competition,” Darren insisted. “They’re in the lead due to their consistency as a couple. It’s effortless between them. They’ve shown they are both talented, work hard and have longevity.”

He continued: “They have been a constant success since the beginning, and I think the public like that. They like to see a couple who have consistently been there to wow the judges. They’ve been improving at a constant level with each other and they haven’t shown any signs of weakness.”

“Nigel and Katya mirror each other’s every movement, they’re in sync with one another and have great stamina. This is all supported by their incredible levels of chemistry, their strong connection and undeniable trust.”

Darren stated that he feels as if Nigel and Katya have had “their eyes on the prize since day one” and that “nothing is holding them back”.

Body language expert believes Nigel and Katya are the ‘strongest couple’ this series (Credit: BBC)

What are Nigel and Katya dancing to this week?

Following their Couple’s Choice to Bruno Mars’ hit Just The Way You Are, Nigel placed third on the leaderboard last weekend with a score of 34.

This week, the pair will take on the Quickstep to It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington.

So far, Nigel and Katya have never been in the bottom two.

Read more: Strictly: Bobby Brazier backed by fans as they claim Nigel Harman is being ‘favoured’ by producers

Watch the Blackpool special tonight (November 18) at 6.40pm on BBC One.

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.