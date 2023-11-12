Strictly results leave viewers furious as Angela Rippon is saved and Krishnan Guru-Murthy eliminated

The Strictly results are in and fans are less than impressed after the judges voted to kick out Krishnan Guru-Murthy just a week before Blackpool.

Last night (November 11), the remaining couples took to the ballroom floor in the hope of impressing the judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

However, it was bad news for Krishnan and Angela Rippon as they were given the red light treatment, landing them in the dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again, Krishnan and his dance partner Lauren Oakley performed their samba to Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings. Then Angela Rippon and her dance partner Kai Widdrington performed their paso doble to Hung Up by Madonna.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts…

Judges pass verdict in the dreaded Strictly dance-off

Craig chose to save Angela and Kai.

Craig said: “Well Krishnan you really upped your game in that dance-off, it was magnificent. Angela you nearly lost your supporting leg darling in the kick but you saved it, miraculously. But the couple that I would like to save and go through to Blackpool is Angela and Kai.”

Motsi also chose to save Angela and Kai: “To be honest I’ve never been so undecided in my decision, I’ve been going back and forth, back and forth, in the end I’ve decided for fundamentals and technical level so I will be saving Angela and Kai.”

Anton voted to save Angela and Kai, too: “Well also I thought both couples danced very well – it was a super dance-off, if there is such a thing. But just for the cleaner technique really, and the more recognisable fundamentals, I’m going to save Angela and Kai.”

Shirley, however, disagreed with her fellow judges and said she would have decided to save Krishnan and Lauren.

“Well I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors and I would have saved Krishnan and Lauren.”

Strictly results: Krishnan’s exit speech

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Krishnan said: “Look this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there.

“It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life. The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren. She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. Lauren is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her.”

Fans react

Viewers weren’t best pleased with the Strictly results, though.

One commented: “Shame as Krishnan was so well liked and embodied everything that Strictly is about. I would much prefer to see him at Blackpool than Angela R.” Another agreed and posted: “I knew that would happen. I don’t like shouting fix but FIX for Angela and Blackpool.” A third commented: “She could’ve been up against Ellie and still get saved for Blackpool. She was terrible again this week. Hopefully next week she’s out!”

Another concluded: “I’m sick to death of Angela R, mainly because of the fawning from the judges. Yes, she’s great for 79 blah blah but she’s had a really easy ride through the competition so far, over marked, and been saved when she shouldn’t have been. Krishnan was the real deal, sad to see him go.”

