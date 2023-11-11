Strictly fellas Nigel and Krishnan have undergone the biggest transformations since Week 1

As Strictly Come Dancing enters the eighth week of the competition, things are beginning to heat up on the ballroom. Eight celebrities remain, battling it out for first place.

In tonight’s episode (Saturday, November 11) the remaining celebrities are: Ellie Leach, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Layton Williams, Angela Scanlon, Angela Rippon, Annabel Croft and Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

As the competition has progressed, Strictly viewers have taken note of which celebs have made the most progress since their debut. Join ED! as we compare and contrast the biggest transformations since week one.

Nigel Harman started out in the competition strongly (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman back-steps out of the lead as viewers worry about reverse transformation

EastEnders star Nigel Harman emerged as dark horse, quickly becoming one of the favourites to win the competition. His Pasa Doble to Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit impressed the judges, scoring a mighty 32 points.

However, as the weeks have gone on, Nigel appears to have stagnated, with his chances in the competition apparently diminishing.

Some feel that Nigel hasn’t lived up to his initial promise (Credit: BBC)

“Nigel was crowned the winner on week 1 and since that week he has just gone downhill he needs to leave now, he is not improving like the others and clearly peaked in week 1! Byeeee!” exclaimed one viewer on Twitter after his dance three weeks ago.

“I feel like Nigel is not living up to his initial promise. His side of the Tango was stiff and awkward: felt Katya was distracting us with her amazing performance to cover this up. He needs to up his game,” said another, following last week’s dance.

Indeed, Nigel’s chances have now regressed, with the former EastEnders star falling behind Ellie Leach as predicted winner.

Can Nigel recapture the magic?

He may not always dance well, but Krishnan has impressed viewers with his hard work (Credit: BBC)

Strictly smiler Krishnan Guru-Murthy impresses with ‘so much improvement’

Strictly viewers have continued to praise Krishnan for his continued improvement since week one. Although the Channel 4 newsreader is currently bottom in the bookies’ odds to win, his hard work and marked improvement have been noted.

“Krishnan what a transformation from your first dance, if the competition was based on improving then you would win it by a mile, who knew you could groove it out to Paul Simon. Brilliant,” wrote one viewer.

Krishnan what a transformation from your first dance, if the competition was based on improving then you would win it by a mile, who knew you could groove it out to Paul Simon brilliant @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — Gary Oloman (@Grumparooz) November 4, 2023

“There was a mistake half way through I seen but even the best dancers make mistakes at times. Can see so much improvement from Krishnan from week 1,” another commented.

“Krishnan’s best dance to date by a mile. It’s lovely to see someone who really can’t dance give it such a solid effort. Complete transformation, congrats Krishnan!” said a third viewer, after last week’s dance.

Krishnan has won viewers over with his sheer enthusiasm (Credit: BBC)

“I’m so impressed by Krishnan’s character transformation. Well done Lauren too. Much stronger dancing from Krishnan for this Paso,” another had said.

Is Krishnan’s enthusiasm enough to keep him in the competition?

