Strictly star Robin Windsor claims show ‘didn’t want him to return’ after ‘horrible back operation’

The latest Strictly news has seen former pro dancer Robin Windsor claim that the show wanted rid of him following a “horrible” back operation. In a new interview, the dancer alleged that bosses axed him after the procedure.

The professional dancer appeared on the show between 2012 and 2014. During his time on Strictly Come Dancing, he danced with such stars as Lisa Riley, Deborah Meaden, Anita Dobson and Patsy Kensit.

He left the show in 2014.

Robin believes he was axed due to his back operation (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Strictly news: Robin Windsor reveals reasons behind axe

In an interview with Betway, Robin revealed how he felt he had been axed due to a recent back operation.

“Leaving Strictly wasn’t my choice. I had a horrible back operation and they decided that they didn’t want to ask me back the next year,” he told the betting website. “It was probably for health and safety reasons, in case something happened, but I was physically fit. ”

He revealed how he found it difficult to watch the show following his own departure.

“I was with Marcus Collins from The X Factor, who was my partner at the time, and said to him: ‘I’m really struggling to watch the show.’ He told me the best thing to do was to really get behind and support everybody. He said it was hard for him to watch the success of Little Mix, who beat him on X Factor.

“From that day forward I made sure I supported everybody on the show. Being bitter about not being asked back was not going to help any situation. I learnt that was the right thing to do and I thank Marcus for that.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Robin opens up about life on Strictly

The star went on to discuss the intricacies of daily life as a dancer on Strictly.

“I think having a public profile was hard. I wasn’t prepared to lose the life I had,” Robin said.

He continued: “I had to change my life to fit around that. I lost that feeling of freedom a little bit. Especially when I danced with Lisa Riley, just going out to dinner somewhere and people were whispering about you,” he said.

He continued: “It used to drive me crazy. It started to make me paranoid that they were saying bad things. When they were doing it they were obviously only saying: ‘That’s the guy from Strictly,’ but it used to make me feel so awkward. That would happen at the theatre or dinner. I almost lost my privacy.”

But would Robin ever return to Strictly?

“I absolutely would love to return. It’s the happiest place on earth – it’s like Disneyland!” he exclaimed.

“I was at my happiest while I was on the show. I have mentioned going back, but it’s not been right for them, which I completely understand. I’m 43 now and I consider myself a bit old to be on the show.”

