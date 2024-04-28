Simon Cowell explains why he wears red glasses on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has attracted attention on Britain’s Got Talent – which repeats today (Sunday, April 28) – thanks to the red glasses he wears on the show.

The 64-year-old has now explained why he wears the snazzy-looking eyewear.

Simon wears red glasses on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell explains red glasses on Britain’s Got Talent

The music mogul has received questions recently over why he wears red sunglasses during filming of Britain’s Got Talent.

The star has revealed that the sunglasses help prevent headaches from flashing lights.

Simon claims that he suffers from photophobia, an acute sensitivity to light, which can cause migraines.

“The red glasses are because I have lights in my eyes all day long and it’s like a laser and I get migraines and that’s like a filter. They actually do work,” he told the Standard recently.

The glasses aren’t too expensive either, only costing £20.

Britain’s Got Talent star Simon Cowell on ‘mystery illness’

Simon previously opened up about why he wears the glasses on Instagram.

The star posted a snap of himself on the BGT panel, wearing the red sunglasses.

“I just found out according to the internet, I have a “mystery illness”. For anyone concerned, I missed two auditions at the end of one day, two weeks ago, because I do get migraines after long days in the filming lights,” he wrote.

“Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester – I look forward to seeing you then. PS. This is why I wear these glasses!” he then added.

Simon wants to work with Cheryl again (Credit: ITV)

Simon wants to work with Cheryl again

In other Simon-related news, the music mogul has confessed that he wants to work with Cheryl again.

Simon and Cheryl worked together on the X-Factor between 2008 and 2010. Cheryl joined Simon the US version of the show too, however, she was axed after three weeks. This put a dent in their relationship. However, they reconciled and she was a judge on the X-Factor between 2014 and 2015.

The pair were recently reunited on the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway – and Simon was thrilled.

“It was amazing, she hasn’t changed at all. I miss her. We had great fun together. So it was a bit of a reunion,” he told the MailOnline.

When asked if they’d work together again, he said: “With the right show, 100% because I think she was a really, really good judge.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs today (Sunday, April 28) at 12.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

