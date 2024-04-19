Simon Cowell admits he wants to work with Cheryl Tweedy again: ‘I miss her – we had great fun together’

Simon Cowell and Cheryl Tweedy made an unexpected reunion over the weekend when the pair both appeared on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, to celebrate the final episode.

And it seems that away from our screens their friendship has gone the extra mile – as the former colleagues hit it off all over again.

Now, Simon has even admitted he “misses” the Girls Aloud star and would even like to work with her again.

Simon Cowell and Cheryl Tweedy reunited over the weekend (Credit: Youtube)

Simon Cowell wants to reunite with Cheryl

Cheryl and Simon haven’t worked together since 2017, when Cheryl joined him for the judges’ houses segment of the X Factor.

Before that, she was a judge on the ITV show from 2008-2010, had an ill-fated stint on the US version of the show and then returned to the UK series in 2014.

Reuniting on SNT, it seems Cheryl definitely made a big impression, as it has got Simon’s cogs whirring over how the pair can work together again.

Speaking to the MailOnline of their reunion, Simon said: “It was amazing, she hasn’t changed at all. I miss her. We had great fun together. So it was a bit of a reunion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

When asked whether they would work together again, he added: “With the right show, 100% because I think she was a really, really good judge.”

The music moguls were reportedly embroiled in a feud back in 2011, when Simon famously sacked her from The X Factor USA.

Cheryl hasn’t worked with Simon since 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl even ended up suing the show’s production company and won an undisclosed sum in a out-of-court settlement.

Although it seems their feud didn’t last forever, as they were seeing eye-to-eye again in 2014.

Simon hopes to work with Cheryl again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell and Cheryl Tweedy’s relationship

Despite their relationship seeming very much platonic these days, there was once a time that Simon had the hots for Cheryl.

Simon, who is now married to Lauren Silverman, admitted in his 2012 biography Sweet Revenge: “I adored her…I would have liked an affair with Cheryl.

“I felt like a mouse being played with by a beautiful cat. She would drop her eyes and play the soulful victim to get around me. She played me.”

Simon has previously confessed his feelings for Cheryl (Credit: ITV / Youtube / Lorraine)

Even though Simon had his sights set on a married Cheryl, on her end no sparks flew. A source previously told the Sunday People: “She became very keen on him, there was no doubt. But from Cheryl’s point of view it was never anything more than a very close friendship.

“There is a big age gap between the pair of them. She always viewed him as an older family member.”

