In Amanda Holden news, the star has revealed a secret habit of Simon Cowell’s that she has always kept quiet about.

Amanda appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday, where she was interviewed by Adil Ray and Kate Garraway.

It was here that she made the amusing confession…

The radio host has revealed Simon’s annoying habit (Credit: ITV / Good Morning Britain)

Amanda Holden news

Amanda, who will be judging a flurry of talented hopefuls alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli this weekend, has revealed that an AI band will take to the stage during the first episode on Saturday (April 20).

The act showcases AI versions of Amanda, Simon, Alesha and Bruno, transformed into The Greatest Showman cast for a hilarious singalong.

When discussing the jaw-dropping performance, Amanda also shared Simon’s habit that she has “always kept quiet about”.

She said: “We had no clue what was going on. To be honest, it took me a minute, because I was looking up and going who’s that? Because it was Simon. I lost my mind.”

Simon Cowell and his fellow judges were left shocked over a surprising performance (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Amanda continued: “I hear him, sort of humming next to me that no one is ever privy to. And I’ve always kept very quiet about the fact that he might need a bit of auto tune.”

I’ve always kept very quiet about the fact that he might need a bit of auto tune.

She then backtracked and said: “No he doesn’t.”

Chatting about the act during a press launch earlier this week, Simon said: “We just saw these four people come out and then there were cameras and we just looked up and were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s us’.

“We had no idea what was going on.”

The jaw-dropping AI performance will air on Saturday (Credit: ITV / Good Morning Britain / Britain’s Got Talent)

Sharon Osbourne claps back at Amanda Holden

It comes after Amanda reportedly dubbed former X factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh “bitter”, after they slammed Simon on air whilst starring on Celebrity Big Brother.

As quoted by MailOnline, Amanda said: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had.”

She went on to say: “It’s bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background. Just stabby, stabby, stabby.”

Sharon had her say in a lengthy statement shared to her social media profiles. She said that she needed to respond to “factually incorrect” comments about herself.

Sharon said: “The truth is, Amanda, you don’t know me or my close friends. You know nothing about my history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows I have produced and my global celebrity.

“Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries I could work in if I choose to. However, I don’t have the ambition or time to do so.”

The ‘queen of darkness’ concluded: “My money and success were not due to doing a couple of Simon Cowell talent shows.”

Read more: Sharon Osbourne claps back at Amanda Holden: ‘You know nothing about my history’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.