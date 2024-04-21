BGT star Simon Cowell and his son Eric have proven to be the mini duo everyone can’t get enough of. However, the talent show judge has had his concerns over the years.

Simon and his fiancée Lauren Silverman welcomed their son Eric in February 2014. While the couple like to keep their relationship and children on the down low, they have opened up to the public about their son.

Simon shares Eric with fiancee Lauren Silverman (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Simon Cowell son Eric

He might be young, but Simon’s son Eric might already be thinking about following in his father’s footsteps and entering the limelight. After all, Eric has been influenced by Simon after watching him on America’s and Britain’s Got Talent.

“Trust me, he is in training. He sits and watches the shows with me before they go out and I don’t ask him, but I look at his reaction because kids don’t lie. If they are bored, they are bored and if they are interested in something, they are… And that’s really helped me actually. I hope he does what I do,” Simon told the Daily Mail in 2023.

“He has said the dreaded words, ‘Daddy, can I audition for you?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, No!'”

That said, it appears Eric is more interested in a singing career rather than judging talent.

“He wants to be in a band. He likes Green Day. So, I’m like, ‘We’ll have this conversation later.’ He’s going to do what he wants to do,” Simon continued.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight last summer, Simon boldly stated that Eric’s band aspirations are “going to be total torture”.

Revealing that his son plays the drums and sings, Simon proclaimed that Eric is “really serious about it”.

Simon’s son Eric wants to be in a band (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Simon Cowell fears over Eric

Despite now having a close bond with Eric, there was a time when Simon thought Eric didn’t like him.

“For six months after Eric was born, I kept saying to Lauren: ‘I don’t think he likes me,'” he told Billboard in 2016.

“I wasn’t getting a reaction. Then one day, it clicked.”

Prior to having his son Eric, Simon admitted that his life mainly consisted of working. However, since raising him, he has realised how much more to life there is.

“Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work — I was obsessed with it. [It] got to that point where everything was about, ‘If you’re not rating against this then you’re a failure’ and I stopped enjoying what I was doing and I was miserable the whole time,” he told The Sun in 2022.

“I was obsessed with beating the competition. I took it to a ridiculous level and I would get really down about that stuff, to the point I was depressed.”

‘He’s the most amazing thing that ever happened to me’

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Simon opened up about how becoming a father changed his mindset.

“After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it… until I saw the scan of [Eric] for the first time,” he said.

“From that moment I saw the scan, I was like ‘That is it, I’m besotted,'” he continued. “Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He’s the most amazing thing that ever happened to me – I adore him.”

