X Factor boss Simon Cowell has revealed on Instagram that he’s welcomed a new addition to his family.
Taking to social media yesterday (March 26), the 64-year-old dad announced to his 2.2 million followers: “I’ve just fallen in love.”
The words accompanied two adorable photos and an even cuter video of Cowell cuddling a new black and white chihuahua puppy.
Simon Cowell fans on Instagram coo over new pup
Simon’s new pooch proved to be quite the hit amongst his fans, amassing 24k likes and thousands of comments.
“No. I cannot. I just cannot. The cuteness,” gushed one person. A second said: “Oh my, I can see why!”
Somebody else commented: “Aw… you’re such a softie Simon.”
Omg what a cutie.
“How’s his singing?” another person joked, while a fourth said: “Omg what a cutie.”
Simon is known for being a dog lover, already being a proud dog dad to Yorkshire terriers Squiddly and Diddly, Daisy, who he found abandoned in Barbados, and his late mum’s dog Freddy.
Only a couple of months ago, Simon brought home another pooch for the pack – German Shepherd, Pebbles.
The star has also been known to support animal charities, donating a large sum to Manchester Dogs Home when it was hit by a fire in 2015.
A busy family home
Simon shares the doggos with fiancée Lauren Silverman, who he proposed to in December 2021, and their 10-year-old son Eric.
He also has an 18-year-old stepson, Adam, who is Lauren’s son from her previous marriage.
The family reportedly live in Oxfordshire, after Simon put his Kensington mansion up for sale last summer.
