X Factor boss Simon Cowell has revealed on Instagram that he’s welcomed a new addition to his family.

Taking to social media yesterday (March 26), the 64-year-old dad announced to his 2.2 million followers: “I’ve just fallen in love.”

The words accompanied two adorable photos and an even cuter video of Cowell cuddling a new black and white chihuahua puppy.

Simon Cowell is a dad to son Eric (Credit: ITV)

Simon Cowell fans on Instagram coo over new pup

Simon’s new pooch proved to be quite the hit amongst his fans, amassing 24k likes and thousands of comments.

“No. I cannot. I just cannot. The cuteness,” gushed one person. A second said: “Oh my, I can see why!”

Somebody else commented: “Aw… you’re such a softie Simon.”

Omg what a cutie.

“How’s his singing?” another person joked, while a fourth said: “Omg what a cutie.”

Simon is known for being a dog lover, already being a proud dog dad to Yorkshire terriers Squiddly and Diddly, Daisy, who he found abandoned in Barbados, and his late mum’s dog Freddy.

Only a couple of months ago, Simon brought home another pooch for the pack – German Shepherd, Pebbles.

The star has also been known to support animal charities, donating a large sum to Manchester Dogs Home when it was hit by a fire in 2015.

A busy family home

Simon shares the doggos with fiancée Lauren Silverman, who he proposed to in December 2021, and their 10-year-old son Eric.

He also has an 18-year-old stepson, Adam, who is Lauren’s son from her previous marriage.

The family reportedly live in Oxfordshire, after Simon put his Kensington mansion up for sale last summer.

