Simon Cowell stuns fans with new photo of son Eric: ‘Your twin for sure’

Talent show judge Simon Cowell has fans surprised after sharing a rare new photo of his 10-year-old son Eric to his Instagram page.

The America’s Got Talent panelist and his now-fiancée Lauren Silverman welcomed Eric in 2014. He was named after his late grandfather.

Simon welcomed his son Eric in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The perfect day!’

While busy working on the new series of America’s Got Talent, Simon appears to be spending time with his son Eric.

Yesterday (February 14), he shared a snapshot of the pair enjoying time together on his 10th birthday. Captured sitting on an outdoor sofa, they looked to be in the company of their dog.

“The perfect day! #agt,” Simon captioned the pic.

‘There’s your greatest accomplishment’

Racking up over 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments in 22 hours, fans couldn’t believe how quickly Eric has grown.

“He’s growing up! And so handsome!” one user wrote.

“There’s your greatest accomplishment Simon!” another person shared.

“Gawd, how old is Eric now? He looked like he was 6 the last time I saw him and he’s NOT 6 now!!!” a third remarked.

“Can’t get over how much Eric has grown. It only seems like he was a baby a couple years ago!” a fourth commented.

Someone else said: “That is the sweetest photo ever! Eric is getting so big and is your twin for sure! Happy Valentine’s Day to you and Lauren and a big happy 10th birthday to Eric!”

Simon said son Eric is “my life” (Credit: Cover Images)

‘He’s my life’

During the series 18 finale of America’s Got Talent, Simon opened up to E! News about his son.

“He’s my life. I love him so much and the fact that he loves the show as well,” he said.

“I mean, it’s everything I could have hoped for. He was excited tonight and he was so happy tonight, so to be able to share that with him, it means a lot to me.”

