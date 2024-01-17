Simon Cowell sends fans wild as he welcomes new puppy into the family

In Simon Cowell news, the music mogul and family have welcomed a new puppy into the family.

The music mogul shared the adorable news on Instagram earlier this week.

Simon Cowell news: Family welcome a new pup

Taking to Instagram recently, Simon revealed that he, his fiancé Laura, and their son Eric have welcomed a new puppy called Pebbles into the family.

In a post for his 2.2 million followers to see, Simon and the family posed with their dogs, including Pebbles.

“A couple more of us and Pebbles,” Simon captioned the adorable family snap.

Simon also added a snap of Eric and Pebbles to his feed.

“LOVE,” he simply captioned the post.

Simon sent fans wild with the snaps (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Simon Cowell news: Fans go wild with new puppy snaps

Simon’s followers flooded the comment section as they gushed over the latest addition to the Cowell family.

“Who is this fluffy in your hands, Simon?? [love eye emojis]” one fan gushed.

“Lucky puppers there. She will be a loyal dog,” another said. “Aww, I always had Alsatians growing up. Gorgeous dogs .. and when did Eric get so tall,” a third said.

“I love your love for dogs,” another fan wrote.

David has launched a lawsuit (Credit: RTE One)

Simon shuts down David Walliams’ lawsuit

Simon’s latest addition to the family comes not long after he shut down David Walliams’ lawsuit against Freemantle – the company that makes Britain’s Got Talent.

Following his resignation from the show last year, David is said to be seeking damages of up to £10m from Fremantle.

Sources claimed that Simon was furious over David’s “absurd, embarrassing and utterly bizarre” claims.

“Many of the allegations in this writ are just plain wrong. For example, the idea anyone surreptitiously recorded David is absurd. It was announced in 2018 judges’ comments between themselves at the judging desk would be recorded for possible use. Since then, they have been used regularly in audition episodes,” a source told The Sun.

