Strictly star Robin Windsor dies aged 44 as James Jordan and Susanna Reid lead tributes

Strictly star Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44 as tributes have poured in online.

The dancer joined the BBC show back in 2010. During his time on the programme, he was partnered with the likes of Lisa Riley, Patsy Kensit and Anita Dobson.

His sad death was confirmed in a statement shared to dance company Burn the Floor’s Facebook page.

Strictly star Robin Windsor dies aged 44

The statement read: “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.”

It added: “His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Tributes have began pouring in online – including from fellow Strictly stars.

James Jordan, who appeared on Strictly from 2006 to 2013, wrote on Instagram today: “I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around.

“Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend.”

GMB host Susanna Reid also paid tribute. She had danced with Robin for the Strictly’s Children In Need special in 2011. She said on the show today: “He was an absolutely remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him.

“He was the most incredible personality. As soon as I danced with him there was something very special about him.”

Meanwhile, fans have began paying tribute to Robin.

Tributes pour in

One person said: “Such sad news, watched him a few times such a loss.”

Another wrote: “What awful news to wake up to about Robin Windsor. I am shocked and saddened to hear this news. It was a real pleasure to watch him on #StrictlyComeDancing. RIP.”

Someone else commented: “So shocking. Larger than life when you danced. May you rest in eternal peace Robin Windsor. And in heaven ‘Keep Dancing!’”

