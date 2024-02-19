Amy Dowden in hospital dash as her family ‘drop everything’ to be at her bedside: ‘Didn’t exactly go to plan’

Amy Dowden has told fans she was rushed to hospital last week in latest news – with her family forced to “drop everything” to be at her bedside.

The Strictly star was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year. She underwent a mastectomy but soon received another diagnosis. And in November, Amy rang the bell at the hospital after completing her final round of chemo.

Now, Amy has opened up about a recent health scare that saw her get hospitalised.

Amy was diagnosed last year with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden rushed to hospital

On Monday (February 19) she took to her Instagram to share a series of snaps from her in hospital at the respiratory unit. Amy could be seen in some snaps having to use oxygen masks.

In the captions, Amy told fans: “So last week didn’t exactly go to plan! Feeling much better now and still taking it easy. But can’t thank the NHS and the care I received on respiratory unit enough!”

The Strictly star was rushed to hospital (Credit: Instagram Story)A

Amy Dowden thanks family

In the second snap, Amy posed from her hospital bed, with a member of family next to her bedside. She wrote: “Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed whilst I mainly slept.”

Amy and hubby Ben first struck up a romance in 2011 when they were dance partners. Fast forward to 2022, and the pair tied the knot in Wales.

Amy’s family rushed to be beside her (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amy ‘feeling much better’

And in the third post, she uploaded a snap of her using an oxygen mask. Amy penned in the caption: “Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet! Off to the oncology unit today for my monthly injection (missed it last week with being poorly). How is everyone? The sun is shining and certainly can’t wait for spring.”

Amy used an oxygen mask in some snaps (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amy ‘looks and appreciates life so differently’

Meanwhile, for the final snap, Amy posed with her thumps up dressed in a cream hoodie. She penned: “Love hate with this monthly injection. Helping not feed my cancer. But it’s a brutal side needle and sitting watching everyone have chemo is [heartbreaking]. Just want to hug everyone and take it all away for them! But I look at all with such admiration with their strength and spirit. Then the oncology team are simply pure angels! Certainly look and appreciate life so differently now!”

Amy has been keeping fans updated amid her cancer battle (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amy wins Most Inspirational Celebrity at the 2023 ED! UK Awards

Following a challenging year, Amy powered through and became an inspiration to many. So inspirational, in fact, she won Most Inspirational Celebrity at the 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards. Voted by fans, the 33-year-old won by a landslide with 84% of the votes.

“Thank you so much. It’s just really so kind,” Amy told ED! “I’m only trying to share my story to help others. So this is for everybody else who’s suffering right now.”

“I’m very happy knowing that the public has voted for me for this award, it means a lot. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she added.

