Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden is thrilled to have been named Most Inspirational Celebrity in the 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards.

ED! spoke exclusively to Amy about her win and she seemed pretty overwhelmed to hear she’d won with a massive 84% of the votes.

Linda Nolan, Jonnie Irwin, Annabel Croft and Angela Rippon were also up for the award. It comes after Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’

“Thank you so much. It’s just really so kind,” Amy said. “I’m only trying to share my story to help others. So this is for everybody else who’s suffering right now. I’m very happy knowing that the public has voted for me for this award, it means a lot. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she then added.

It wasn’t just Amy who won in the ED! Awards 2023, though. Strictly scooped Best Entertainment Show, Claudia Winkleman won Best-Loved TV Presenter and Anton Du Beke won Best Judge.

“Oh wow,” Amy told us. “Brilliant. It’s a show that anybody and everybody can watch. The whole team work so hard, from on camera to behind the camera and I think everyone will just be so grateful to have won.

“It’s a real team effort and I’m really proud to be part of the magic.”

Amy Dowden made a surprise return during the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Support for Amy Dowden from the Strictly family

So with her chemotherapy under her belt, is Amy gunning to be back on the dance floor and clutching the Glitterball trophy this time next year? “I’m doing all I can to get back on the dance floor,” she said. “You know, it’s not even about going to get the Glitterball, it’ll just be great to be back with everyone and on the dance floor.”

Speaking about her Strictly family, she told ED! their support has been invaluable: “They’ve been absolutely incredible. I guess I’ve seen more than ever what Strictly does to the nation, especially being a viewer for half the series this year. It’s just complete joy and escapism from reality.”

For more on the symptoms of breast cancer and support, visit the CoppaFeel! website here.

