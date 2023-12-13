Amy Dowden finding things ‘mentally tougher’ after finishing chemo: ‘My journey is not over’

Amy Dowden has revealed she’s finding things “mentally tougher” after finishing her breast cancer treatment.

Amy appeared on Lorraine this morning (December 13) alongside her good friend Giovanna Fletcher. The pair met after being paired with her husband Tom on Strictly Come Dancing. And it was thanks to a CoppaFeel trek she did with Giovanni that she found the lump in her breast.

However, after finishing her chemo, Amy told Lorraine that her cancer journey isn’t over just yet.

Amy Dowden on ‘tough’ cancer treatment

Since revealing her diagnosis in May this year, Amy has had a difficult few months but has now finished chemotherapy.

She said: “I’m taking every day as it comes but I think I was a bit deluded when I thought once I rang that chemo bell that was going to be it. I find it mentally tougher now because I was seeing the doctor every other week and I had a routine.

“I thought once I rang that bell everything would be fine but since I’ve broken my foot, I’ve got a blood clot on my lung. You’ve got to recover from chemo and I had eight tough rounds of it. My journey is not over.”

Indeed, before breaking her foot Amy had hoped to return to the dancefloor for the Strictly final this weekend. She said that she’d “burst into tears” when she injured herself. But she hinted that she will still be making an appearance in Saturday’s show.

‘A difficult year’

Lorraine praised Amy for her bravery and passion for raising awareness too. Amy explained: “Once I was diagnosed I thought,I need to change this into a positive, raise awareness and do what I can.

“Hopefully people start checking because of me. And I get so many messages on Instagram saying unfortunately they’ve just been diagnosed but they wouldn’t have known if it wasn’t for me.”

And Amy is hoping that things will be looking up for her next year. She told Lorraine: “I’m so looking forward to 2024 and hopefully it’s going to be my year. Because it’s been quite a difficult year.”

