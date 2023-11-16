Strictly pro Amy Dowden has taken to Instagram to share the sad news that she has had to cancel her much-anticipated return to the Strictly dance floor this year.

It’s been a tough 12 months for the Welsh star. In May, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy, she was told that she had received a second diagnosis of cancer.

During her journey, Amy had to have chemotherapy, which is why she wasn’t able to compete during Strictly this year. Head judge Shirley Ballas had recently teased that Amy was hoping to be well enough to return for the Christmas shows.

Amy had eight rounds of chemo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amy is ‘gutted’ as Strictly return hopes dashed

Earlier today (November 16), Amy shared that she had broken her foot by posting a snapshot of herself wearing a protective boot. The news follows shortly after Amy completed eight rounds of chemo.

“Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot,” she wrote, adding the heartbroken emoji.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months,” Amy continued.

On the plus side, she teased that 2024 is the year where she will make her comeback.

“2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!” she added.

Strictly stars rally round following Amy’s bad news

Following a challenging year, many of Amy’s friends shared their support in the comments section.

“Sending you the most love!!! Rest up beautiful girl,” Amanda Abbington wrote.

“Oh no! Well in that case 2024 could not be coming sooner!” It Takes Two host Janette Manrara commented.

“Thinking of ya my Amy xxx,” fellow Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell shared, adding: “Next year is yours !!!!!” Earlier today, Dianne revealed that her dad is starting his cancer treatment in Australia.

