Strictly star Amy Dowden hoping to be back for Christmas special, Shirley Ballas reveals

Strictly star Amy Dowden could be back dancing within just weeks, Shirley speculated during an interview recently.

The news comes just days after the Welsh dancer underwent her final round of chemotherapy.

Strictly star Amy Dowden to be back soon?

Shirley speculated on Amy’s dancing return date during an interview with The Independent. During the interview, she praised Amy for appearing on Strictly without her wig.

“I talk to Amy about once a week – she’s one of the most powerful, strong ladies that I know,” she said.

“She wanted to share with the nation – with any small children, anybody going through the same as her – and say, ‘Look, I’m on national television, this is what I’m dealing with. And it’s OK,” she then continued.

“She is hoping to dance by the Christmas shows – and I wouldn’t be surprised if she does, you know, God willing. This show doesn’t leave anybody behind. When you’re on board, they’re very protective. If you choose to leave, then that’s your choice. But whilst you’re under this umbrella, they’re always very, very aware of what situations you’re going through or what’s going on in your life.”

Strictly star Amy Dowden rings the bell after eighth round of chemo

Last week saw Amy share the uplifting news on her Instagram.

In a post for her 619k followers to see, Amy confessed she’d “cried all morning” before her eighth chemotherapy session.

“It’s chemo number 8! The last one! We are finally here. I’ve cried all morning! Right, an afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell! Will never take it for granted! Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit! You are all amazing,” she captioned the post.

Amy later uploaded a video of her ringing the bell. “I rang the bell and I’m so thankful I got too!” she captioned the post.

“Yes, Amy !!!! You did it cant wait to see you back on that dance floor xxx,” Jowita Przystal commented.

“Definition of hero. You are my hero @amy_dowden,” Katya Jones added.

Amy issues cancer update

The dancer revealed in an Instagram story that she would have to go to the chemotherapy ward once a month for the next five years.

“Final chemo Thursday! I can’t believe it. Chemo bell I’m coming for you and so very grateful I get to ring that bell!” she said last week.

“I can’t believe it – I’m going to be ringing that chemo bell and then four weeks after the last chemo, I have my MRI scan and then I find out if I need more surgery – or if I’m done,” she then continued.

“I’m kind of not done, because for five years – I was a bit gutted when I found this out – I have to go back to the chemo ward. I love all the nurses there, the whole team are incredible – but I have to go back and have an injection once a month. It’s either that or have my ovaries removed, which I obviously don’t want.”

