Strictly star Amy Dowden has revealed she’s “gutted” after discovering she’ll have to return to the cancer unit for treatment for the next five years.

In a series of candid Instagram posts, Amy discussed her last chemo – scheduled for this week – and its crippling side effects.

She also discussed gaining weight as she continues her treatment for breast cancer and how it’s left her hating what she sees in the mirror.

Strictly star Amy Dowden wants to be ‘back dancing’

The dancer, who has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, told fans: “I’ve put some make-up on because I am going to hospital in a bit. I’m not going to lie, I hate looking at myself in the mirror at the moment. Losing my hair, losing all my eyelashes here… I have lost so many. My eyebrows got microbladed before I started chemo.”

Amy then said that, due to the steroids she’s had to take, she’s gained weight. She added: “I’m usually dancing all day every week. I began chemo with my port. All the complications I have had there. So I’ve gone up two dress sizes and I’ve told myself… I just want to get well, get better.”

She added: “I want to be back dancing in no time. I had to wait six weeks after my mastectomy. Sepsis, blood clots, so many complications… you know?”

The Strictly star explained that she “won’t be the same Amy ever again”, neither physically nor mentally, but is starting her journey back. She said: “I want to come back stronger. I know it won’t happen all overnight.”

Amy Dowden ‘gutted’ as she shares cancer treatment update

Later this afternoon (November 7), Amy shared another update. After leaving the hospital, she said: “I got into the car and had a little cry! The bloods are all good to go! Final chemo Thursday! I can’t believe it. Chemo bell I’m coming for you and so very grateful I get to ring that bell!

“I can’t believe it – I’m going to be ringing that chemo bell and then four weeks after the last chemo, I have my MRI scan and then I find out if I need more surgery – or if I’m done. ”

However, she added: “I’m kind of not done, because for five years – I was a bit gutted when I found this out – I have to go back to the chemo ward. I love all the nurses there, the whole team are incredible – but I have to go back and have an injection once a month. It’s either that, or have my ovaries removed, which I obviously don’t want.”

‘Petrified’

Amy then revealed the “toughest part” of her cancer journey.

“But the toughest part of this journey for me, tougher than the mastectomy, has been this chemo – and that is coming to an end. It’s like Christmas Eve-Eve! And it’s not only the end of chemo, on Friday I’ll have my last bone marrow injection to help with my white blood cells. And then it will be my last dose of chemo steroids, which keep you up all night – your appetite is insane!”

She then concluded: “I think back to July and how scared I was, and petrified. The day before my first chemo, I was just hysterically crying. To the point where my friends had to come round and calm me down. But, anyway, we’re here, we’re at the end of this journey and then of course another journey begins in the recovery. But I’m ready for this!”

Amy’s sharing her cancer journey

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer in May, Amy has been sharing her experience with her fans on social media. Last week, Amy discussed a new side effect of her chemo treatment on an Instagram story, explaining that she has neuropathy.

She said: “It’s just like numbness, I can’t feel, and tingling sometimes – I literally can’t feel the end of my thumb, so strange!”

Meanwhile, she’s also hoping to return to the Strictly stage. The 2023 series is the first one she’s missed since joining as a dancer in 2017.

In 2019, Amy was a finalist with her dance partner, TV presenter Karim Zeroual. She’s also been paired with the likes of actor and comedian Brian Conley, McFly frontman Tom Fletcher, and TV presenter and ex-Royal Marine JJ Chalmers.

