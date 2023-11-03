In Strictly news, professional dancer Amy Dowden has shared her fears after undergoing another round of chemo following her battle with cancer.

The 33-year-old announced in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy, she received a second diagnosis of cancer.

Due to having chemotherapy, Amy isn’t able to compete in this year’s series of Strictly.

Amy gave fans an update on her Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

Amy discusses new chemo side effect

In an Instagram Story shared this morning (October 3), Amy opened up about undergoing more chemo. The Welsh dancer appeared in bed while in Elstree while talking to fans.

“Good morning everybody, how are we all on this Friday?” she said. “I’m doing really well since last week’s chemo now – I’ve had a few side effects and a new one this time… neuropathy in my right thumb and second finger.”

Expressing her concerns about the side effects, Amy stated that she is “hoping that’s gonna go next week” because she is aware that “sometimes it’s irreversible.”

“It’s just like numbness, I can’t feel and tingling sometimes – I literally can’t feel the end of my thumb, so strange!”

Amy’s chemo has given her a new side effect (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly news: Amy is returning to the show this weekend

On the plus side, Amy has a busy weekend ahead of her and isn’t allowing anything to slow her down.

“I’m at Elstree [Studios] and I’m back with my Strictly lot today and I can’t wait for you guys to see what I’m up to – it’s so fun,” she explained.

Tonight (October 3), Amy revealed she will be live on Stand Up To Cancer with Davina McCall while tomorrow evening (October 4), she will be at Elstree Studios once again.

Amy didn’t reveal too much about her Strictly appearance this weekend. However, we cannot wait to see her face on our screens again!

