Bobby Brazier ‘won’t make Strictly final’ as expert predicts he’ll ‘fall behind in a few more weeks’

Strictly star Bobby Brazier‘s time on the show looks like it could be heading to a close.

Bobby and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, are through to the next round of the competition after avoiding the dance-off last night (Sunday, November 12).

How far will Bobby and Dianne go? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier dealt blow

Body language expert Darren Stanton spoke on behalf of Betfair Bingo about Bobby’s chances in the competition.

“Bobby and Dianne put on a very good performance. They are in a very tight rapport with one another – there is a lot of trust and chemistry between them that continues to evolve every week,” he said.

“They are very tactile with each other, and I can see signals of reciprocal liking between them,” he then continued.

“Dianne clearly wanted them to go far, however, I can’t see them making it to the final,” he then revealed.

“I predict they will have a few more weeks until they start falling behind. They are a strong couple and the public has their backs for now.”

Bobby made a confession… (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier in awkward slip-up

In other Bobby-related news, the Strictly star has dropped a huge hint that he has found love again.

The star accidentally revealed that he is sharing his bed with someone during Saturday’s show (November 11). Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after his performance, he revealed that he’s been practicing his dancing in his sleep.

Throwing his hands up, he said: “I woke up one morning doing this. Genuinely. I woke myself up doing that. Crazy.

“And then the week before, the person I shared a bed with, I turned and I said this is ‘the turn’. This is the ‘industrial turn’,” he then continued.

Dianne burst out laughing as Claudia quipped: “Who wants to pull on that string?!”

Awkward!

Are Ellie and Vito closer than they claim? (Credit: BBC)

Ellie pours cold water on Vito romance rumours

Meanwhile, Ellie has addressed Vito kissing her after their performances.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Ellie said: “It was only a kiss on the cheek. He gives me a kiss on the cheek every Saturday! It was definitely on the cheek.”

She also confessed that their friendship will last forever.

“We really, really get along and we have a lovely friendship. I hope we can continue that,” the 22-year-old said.

“We’ve got a really good relationship where we kind of know what the other needs. Vito even lets me have power naps during training.”

