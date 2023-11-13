Craig Revel Horwood didn’t give Layton Williams a 10 on Strictly because his Argentine tango needed ‘less attack’

Craig Revel Horwood was the only Strictly Come Dancing judge who didn’t give Layton Williams full marks this past weekend, scuppering his chance at the series’ first 40.

Actor Layton, 29, stunned viewers – and the judges – with his Argentine tango with pro partner Nikita Kuzmin.

But while Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke all awarded Layton and Nikita 10 points for their scoreboard-topping performance, Craig held out – and held up a paddle giving them a nine.

Craig Revel Horwood didn’t give Layton Williams a ten on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

During the Week 8 results show on Sunday (November 12), Craig was taken to task by co-host Claudia Winkleman.

However, the 58-year-old judge replied by insisting he’d wanted to dish out a top score but felt Layton and Nikita lacked a certain something which prevented their routine from being perfect.

A staggered Craig noted he’d given Layton and Nikita a high score nonetheless (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood reacts

“That’s a high score… nine is high,” Craig noted indignantly as Claudia began her questioning about his decision.

But Craig was soon smiling as the presenter probed: “Do you need either: a cuddle, some medicine, maybe a cocktail…? What does someone have to do to get a 10?”

Craig explained the reasoning for his scoring (Credit: BBC)

Craig replied: “In the Argentine tango, unlike the ballroom tango, there is no massive aggression or attack in it. It is all reactionary. And what I felt was that Layton’s dance was a dance of his own, rather than reacting to each move that Nikita was making.

That’s the only reason I did not give it a 10. I was itching but I just couldn’t this time!

“That was my biggest problem with it. But I would love to see it again. Smoothed out, and with less attack. That’s the only reason I did not give it a 10. I was itching but I just couldn’t this time!”

Who’s got a hug for Craig? (Credit: BBC)

However, not all of those watching at home were convinced by Craig’s argument.

“Craig trying to explain in the results show that he felt there wasn’t enough reaction from Layton to Nikita but gave no criticism at the time,” one Twitter user wrote, adding a rolling eyes emoji to their words.

“If Craig had those issues with Layton’s tango, why on earth didn’t he say that at the time? He literally just said it was ‘amazing’ #Strictly,” tweeted a second fan.

And a third added: “#StrictlyComeDancing Craig what is the matter with you? Layton was totally immersed in the push-pull of a couple breaking up, didn’t you see his emotion?”

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood set to leave Strictly Come Dancing after 2024 series to ‘enjoy life’?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 18, on BBC One at 6.40pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.