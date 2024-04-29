Rhian Sugden has announced the birth of her baby with her Coronation Street star husband Oliver Mellor.

The couple, who got married in 2018, underwent five gruelling years of IVF treatment before welcoming their baby, a little boy, last week.

The proud parents have both shared pictures of their little boy, with Rhian declaring her “life is complete” following his birth.

Rhian Sugden and Oliver Mellor have shared the news they’ve welcomed a baby boy (Credit: Shutterstock)

Rhian Sugden and Oliver Mellor welcome first baby

Sharing a picture of “all her boys”, Rhian – previously embroiled in a sexting scandal with Vernon Kay – revealed her happy news. She posted a picture to Instagram of Oliver, the new baby and their cat and dog.

In the caption, she said: “All my boys! My life is complete! Baby Mellor born 25/04/24 weighing 8lb 7oz. Name still pending.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhian Sugden (@rhiansuggers)

‘Suddenly it all makes sense’

Oliver shared more details about the couple’s IVF journey in his post. And he also gave fans a closer look at their gorgeous new arrival.

The new dad shared: “Our IVF journey has taken five years so this post is a little later than anticipated. At one point I thought it might never happen. I’ve never fully appreciated it when new parents gush but now I understand. Suddenly it all makes sense.

To any of you that are still trying, I know it’s hard.

“All those times I took for granted when my parents told me they loved me and now I know what they meant. It’s a bit overwhelming isn’t it? This feeling of intense unconditional love. This baby that we’ve created. Bonded by blood and like nothing I’ve ever felt.”

He then added: “If you’re still reading this and you have children then I hope these words relate. To any of you that are still trying, I know it’s hard. It’s really [bleep]ing hard! I pray this gives you the hope and courage to keep going.

“Baby boy Mellor born 8lb 7oz. No name yet. Mum is doing really well too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Mellor (@opmellor)

Famous friends send their congratulations

The couple’s friends were quick to share their joy over the news of the baby’s safe arrival.

Alexandra Mardell said: “So pleased for you all.” Rebecca Ryan added on Rhian’s post: “Congratulations gorgeous girl!! Hope you’re all doing well!”

Cheryl Fergison also commented. She said: “Total congratulations to you both. Well done darling. Now it all begins beautiful boy and beautiful parents …enjoy every moment, it goes so quickly.”

Glamour model Nicola McLean also posted, telling the couple: “Congratulations,” and adding a blue heart emoji.

Read more: Rhian Sugden writes open letter to Tess Daly after Vernon Kay sexting scandal

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.