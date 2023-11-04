Craig Revel Horwood set to leave Strictly Come Dancing after 2024 series to ‘enjoy life’?

Could Craig Revel Horwood be thinking about exiting Strictly Come Dancing after next year’s series?

Well, earlier this year, the panel’s very own Mr Nasty said in an interview that he wanted to “hang up his shoes and enjoy life” when he turns 60.

Craig turns 60 on January 4 2025 – and that would mean, if he sticks to his word, the next series in 2024 would be his last.

Could Craig Revel Horwood be about to hang up his Strictly dancing shoes? (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood to leave Strictly next year?

Strictly star Craig made the comments earlier this year in an interview with Best magazine.

Craig, who is currently 58, said he does have plans to leave the show, hanging up his shoes to “enjoy life”. “I’m working hard while I can, especially as I love what I do. It keeps me on my toes, darlings!” he said of the BBC dance show.

The star then added: “I’m now the same age as the late, great Len Goodman was when he first started – that’s scary, isn’t it?!”

And, while Craig is yet to officially announce any departure from the show, a handful of stars are said to be lining up for his seat on the judging panel.

Craig now sits alongside Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke on the panel (Credit: BBC)

Who could take over from Craig?

Ocar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo, who previously covered for Craig in 2021, is one name in the frame. Ex-pro Joanne Clifton said she thinks Giovanni Pernice will be a good fit. Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have also been rumoured as Craig replacements.

One former pro “firmly” putting his hand up should a vacancy become available is Brendan Cole.

He told the Express: “Obviously, I would pop my hand firmly in the air to replace Craig. But I don’t think that will be on the cards any time soon and I’m not vying for his job.

“The show needs spice, you can’t have it nice all the time. Craig gives that spice. It’d be a shame for him to leave the show because he is such a presence within it. I don’t think he’s replaceable. If anyone were to replace him, then they would need to have Craig’s humility but that little bit of spice that keeps everybody a little bit on edge.”

Read more: Strictly star Bobby Brazier issued warning over ‘commitment’ to show

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.