Strictly star Bobby Brazier has been told to keep his eye on the prize amid claims he’s been secretly texting his ex, Waterloo Road star Tillie Amartey.

Back in March, it’s claimed the young lovebirds called time on their romance. However, last month, reports emerged claiming Bobby is still “absolutely besotted” with Tillie. As well as that, he’s said to have asked her along to the Strictly studios to watch him dance.

However, the move hasn’t gone down well with some onlookers, with one telling Bobby – who is partnered with Dianne Buswell – to “avoid distractions” if he wants to lift that Glitterball Trophy later this year.

Strictly star Bobby Brazier warned over love life

Speaking to the Daily Star, Head of Brand Marketing at Slingo Dom Aldworth, claimed Bobby needs to put his full focus on the show.

“Strictly is an intense show, with gruelling rehearsals and jam-packed schedules. With rumours Bobby Brazier has been messaging his ex-girlfriend during this time on the show, many fans of the former EastEnders stars are concerned about his commitment to the dance competition,” he claimed.

Dom then added: “With such tough competition on Strictly this year, his main focus needs to be on the show. Brazier has said he is focused on his dance partner to avoid distractions. So he knows the importance of keeping his head in the game.”

And, if he wants to be crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023, then Dom has further words of advice for Bobby.

“He needs to be focused on that goal, pushing other distractions to the side throughout the remainder of his time on the show,” he said.

Bobby shares his love for Dianne

Tillie isn’t the only girl on Bobby’s mind, though. He recently revealed that he was “falling in love” with Strictly pro Dianne.

Her boyfriend Joe Sugg raised eyebrows of his own this week, though, as he shared a ‘baby announcement‘ online.

Never a dull moment, eh!

Strictly Come Dancing is on tonight (November 4) on BBC One at 7.05pm.

