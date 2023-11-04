Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has announced the news that she set to become a grandmother – or Glam-ma – “imminently”.

However, posting on social media last night, Shirley revealed the prospect of the new arrival has brought back the heartbreak of her beloved son Mark and his wife BC Jean losing their baby last year.

It happened while Shirley was in the midst of Strictly season, and Mark was about to start his role as a pro on the new season of Dancing With The Stars in America.

Posting on social media, Shirley said: “Last year, whilst I was judging Strictly, @MarkBallas and his wife @BCJean lost their baby. What should have been a beautiful time for them both turned into sadness and heartbreak. I remember Mark ringing me and Nanny [Shirley’s mum] from the US. We cried all night.”

She continued: “They have written about their experience in, what I believe, is the most beautifully heart-wrenching song I’ve ever heard. The song is for anyone who has suffered grief or loss in their life. Sending a big hug to anyone who needs it.”

‘We’re calling this baby Rainbow’

Last month, Shirley told the Mirror about the rainbow baby the couple are now expecting. A rainbow baby is a term for a child born after miscarriage or baby loss.

“We’re calling this baby Rainbow, because my daughter-in-law lost a baby last year. I was on Strictly and couldn’t fly over to them, which was devastating. I found it difficult to get through the show. Mark was on Dancing with the Stars and having to turn up for work, crushed. I knew how crushed he was but I couldn’t tell anyone,” Shirley said.

Taking to the Instagram comments, one fan asked Shirley if the new baby has arrived yet. “Not yet. It’s imminent and I’m excited,” she told the fan.

Shirley previously said she was prepared to drop everything and fly to the States to meet the new arrival.

“I want to give them their space, so I’m waiting until they’re ready to ask. I want to let them get their family together and experience this newborn. Of course if Mark rang and asked me tomorrow, I’d go. I’m just hoping they don’t wait till Rainbow is 18,” she joked.

