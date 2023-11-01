Dianne Buswell’s boyfriend Joe Sugg tricks fans with cheeky fake baby scan

Former Strictly star and boyfriend of Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg, tricked his fans last night thanks to a very sneaky Halloween post on Instagram.

Joe sent fans wild with a fake baby scan – with many baffled, and subsequently irritated that the YouTube star had tricked them!

Joe Sugg, boyfriend of Dianne Buswell, sparks pregnancy rumours

Last night saw former Strictly star Joe share his Halloween costume with his 6.8 million Instagram followers.

Joe’s Halloween costume this year was inspired by the Alien movies. The star was dressed as Kane from 1979’s Alien movie. He had a Face-Hugger mask to complete the look. However, it was the third and final snap in Joe’s post that got his fans talking.

The YouTube star, 32, posed for the camera holding what looked to be a baby scan. However, on closer inspection, a baby alien can be seen in the scan – in reference to the fact that the aliens from the movie grow inside human bodies before bursting from the victim’s chest.

“This year for Halloween I went as Gilbert Kane from the movie Alien and.. SURPRISE!! little one coming soon,” he captioned the post.

” I’m ‘Bursting’ with excitement…,” he added.

Fans go wild over Joe Sugg’s cheeky ‘pregnancy’ prank

Some fans were annoyed with the fact that they’d been fooled by Joe’s cheeky little post!

“WAIT JOE I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THIS IS HOW YOU WOULD ANNOUNCE THIS HOWEVER ITS ALSO EXACTLY HOW YOU WOULD ANNOUNCE THIS,” one fan fumed.

“Holy [bleep] I was screaming for a minute,” fellow YouTuber Oli White commented.

“I literally had a jaw-dropping moment for a second there,” another follower wrote. “I GOT SO CONFUSED thinking ‘you are NOT announcing a little human like this’,” another fan said.

“Please don’t scare me like that again,” a fifth said. Meanwhile, all Dianne had to say on the matter was two laughing emojis!

Dianne Buswell trying to maintain distance from Bobby Brazier?

Meanwhile, Joe’s girlfriend, Dianne, has been trying to “maintain” some distance from her celeb partner, Bobby Brazier, according to a body language expert.

Analysing Bobby and Dianne’s appearance on It Takes Two last week, Darren Stanton noticed that Dianne wasn’t reciprocating some of Bobby’s actions.

“There are still a few tell-tale signs that show there is a bit of a disparity between the dynamic of the two of them, as Bobby can be quite full on and a complete firecracker,” he exclusively told us, on behalf of Betfair Casino.

“There were a few times when he looked at Dianne a certain way, which wasn’t reciprocated from her part,” he then went on to say.

“He gives a lot of prolonged eye contact and appears tactile, but she doesn’t. At one point, he put his head on Dianne’s shoulder, which wasn’t reciprocated again,” he then said.

“It’s clear she’s trying to maintain a certain degree of decorum and distance between them. She’s very much in teacher and student mode.”

