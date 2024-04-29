In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, April 29), Bianca returns to Walford and soon becomes concerned when she hears that Zack has disappeared.

She soon confronts him over his distant behaviour, wanting answers from Whitney’s partner.

But, will Bianca be able to prise the truth out of Zack in EastEnders spoilers?

Bianca worries about Zack and Whitney’s situation (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca’s back!

This evening, Sonia is surprised when she sees Bianca in the Square as she introduces her to Reiss. However, Bianca soon turns her attention towards Zack as she finds out he’s disappeared.

Zack soon turns up at home, with Bianca asking him where he’s been. Zack doesn’t want to answer though and ends up leaving again.

With Zack meeting Whitney is The Vic, the couple are soon met with a woman called Wahida who also has a child with Usher Syndrome.

Whilst this meeting takes place, Bianca speaks to Linda and soon confronts Zack once again. But, will Zack give Bianca any answers this time?

Bianca prompts Bernie to go back to work (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Spoilers: Bianca supports Bernie

Denise and Linda feel awful as they watch Bernie stare at the café, unable to face going in.

Vinny soon asks Bernie if she’d like to set foot inside, but with Bernie refusing to enter the building, Bianca uses the opportunity to get herself a job of her own.

She then sits down with Bernie and tries to build her courage up enough to allow her to return to work. Can Bianca get through to Bernie?

Billy comes face to face with his dad (Credit: BBC)

Stevie Mitchell arrives in Walford

Lexi fakes being ill so that she can have the day off school when she watches Nadine complain about being kicked out of her house.

The child soon tells Billy that Jay didn’t believe her when she told him that she saw Nadine drinking.

Billy soon suggests that Jay requests a DNA test for the baby but Jay’s angered by the idea.

Later on, Nadine arranges a family gathering in The Vic as Billy gives Honey a new engagement ring.

However, the occasion is interrupted by the arrival of Billy’s dad – Stevie Mitchell…

Denise and Patrick worry for Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Yolande sparks concerns

As Levi mentions Yolande not attending prayer group, Denise and Patrick worry for her as she overreacts over the topic. Will Yolande open up to her loved ones?

