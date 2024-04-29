Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s final hours – including his last words to mum Linda

The mum of late Gogglebox star George Gilbey has revealed his final words to her.

The 40-year-old Celebrity Big Brother contestant died in March after falling through a skylight on a warehouse roof in a workplace accident. George died from traumatic head and torso injuries.

A man in his forties arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter was later released under investigation.

George Gilbey’s funeral took place in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex last week. And now his mother Linda McGarry, who also appeared on Gogglebox alongside her son, has opened up about the last day of his life.

Late Gogglebox star George Gilbey sitting with his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete McGarry on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

George Gilbey death

Telly fave George rang Linda just hours before he died, she explained to The Sun.

Linda, 74, said George was “happy” – and the dad-of-one died as he worked to earn cash to live closer to his daughter Amelie, seven, in London.

It was an honour for him to have been my son. We had a blast for 40 years.

Heartbroken Linda told the tabloid: “It was an honour for him to have been my son. We had a blast for 40 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George James Gilbey (@georgegilbey)

Linda McGarry on George Gilbey’s last words

Linda also said how George stayed with a relative the night before he died. However, he rang her at 9.30am on the day of his accident to ask for ‘breakfast money’, so he could get food.

She added her son “seemed fine” and was “happy that he was working”.

Linda continued: “He ended the phone call by saying, ‘I love you’ like he usually did. I treasure those words.”

George Gilbey reached the final of CBB in 2014 (Credit: YouTube)

Linda also reflected on how ‘it didn’t feel real’ after she received the “horrendous” call about George’s accident.

She rushed to where he was working – but Linda was stopped from entering the site and directed to Southend Hospital instead.

It was there Linda had the terrible update that George hadn’t made it.

“I kept thinking it was not real, and still feel like it is not,” Linda said.

Heartbreakingly, Linda also said of George’s death: “I think it was instant, and hope it was so he didn’t suffer.”

