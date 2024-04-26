Inside George Gilbey’s ‘terribly sad’ funeral – heartbreaking notes from mourners; mum Linda ‘in bits’; Gogglebox tribute

The funeral of former Gogglebox star George Gilbey took place near Clacton-on-Sea in Essex yesterday (Thursday April 25).

George Gilbey, 40, died last month after falling through a skylight on a warehouse roof in a workplace accident. He died from traumatic head and torso injuries.

A man arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter was later released under investigation.

It is believed £7,000 was raised for George’s funeral through GoFundMe. Any unspent donations are expected to be passed on to his daughter Amelie, seven.

George Gilbey, his mum Linda, and late stepfather Pete starred on Gogglebox in the 2010s (Credit: Channel 4)

George Gilbey funeral

Hundreds of mourners attended the service and committal at a crematorium close to where George lived.

The hearse contained several wreaths and pictures of George, as well as tributes with West Ham United badges and flower arrangements with claret and blue flowers.

“We will never forget you” and “Forever in our hearts” were among the poignant messages dedicated to George.

Meanwhile, the Order of Service included images of George as boy, alongside other pictures of the dad-of-one throughout his life.

It’s also said George’s funeral paid tribute to his Gogglebox days, with a picture of the star during his time on the Channel 4 show being laid alongside other tributes.

A wake was also held in memory of the Celebrity Big Brother star.

‘A terribly sad day’

A source is said to have told The Sun the occasion was extremely emotional for George’s loved ones.

They said: “George has been laid to rest and his family have said their last goodbyes. It was a terribly sad day and devastating for everyone concerned, particularly his mother Linda who was in bits.

It was a terribly sad day and devastating for everyone concerned, particularly his mother Linda who was in bits.

“George also has a daughter and it was terrible for her as well as his ex-partner. He has gone far too soon, but despite everything people tried their best to celebrate his life.”

Gogglebox paid tribute to George Gilbey (Credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, in the days following George’s death, the show that made him and his family famous remembered his contributions to the Channel 4 series.

As the episode at the end of March concluded, the screen went black and an image of George, Linda, and stepdad Pete – who passed away in 2021 – was shown.

“In loving memory,” it read, displaying the years George was alive.

RIP George.

